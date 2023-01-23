CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Rhino Web Studios Introduces AI-Assisted Services

January 23, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) is quickly emerging as the next evolution in technology, revolutionizing industries and changing the way we live and work.From self-driving cars to personalized shopping experiences, AI is being used to enhance efficiency and improve customer service. In the healthcare industry, AI is being used to analyze medical images and assist with diagnoses, while in the financial sector, it is being used for fraud detection and risk management.

According to Brett Thomas, President of Rhino Web Studios, "AI is no longer a futuristic concept, it's here now and it's changing the game for businesses of all sizes."

Rhino Web Studios is one of the fastest growing web site development companies in the United States, and Thomas attributes that to its use of AI-assisted web design. AI-assisted web design refers to the use of artificial intelligence technology to assist with various tasks related to creating and designing websites. This can include tasks such as generating website layouts and designs, optimizing web pages for search engines, and analyzing user behavior to improve the overall user experience.

AI-powered web design software can help generate layouts and designs, and AI-powered analytics tools can help track user behavior and optimize website performance. The main goal of AI-assisted web design is to make the process of creating and designing websites more efficient, accurate, and personalized to the user — and it works...scary good.

In the field of ecommerce, AI is being used to personalize online shopping experiences, recommending products based on browsing history, and providing real-time customer service through chatbots.

According to Thomas, "AI is also becoming increasingly important in the field of website development and design, with chatbots and virtual assistants being used to improve user experience and streamline website navigation."

As the adoption of AI continues to grow, it's clear that it will play a vital role in shaping the future of technology. Businesses that embrace AI will be well-positioned to stay ahead of the competition and meet the evolving needs of their customers.

For more information about how AI is shaping the future of technology, contact Rhino Web Studios at 504-875-5036 or visit https://rhinopm.com.

