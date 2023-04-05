Rocket Software, a global technology leader that develops enterprise software for some of the world’s largest companies, today unveiled Rocket® Content Automation, enabling critical operational connections between disparate systems and data sources without introducing mainframe migration or compliance risks. Rocket Content Automation drives collaboration between business and IT organizations, creating enhanced experiences with seamless automation across the Rocket® Content Services portfolio, modernizing enterprise customers’ content and data landscapes.



Data is an organization’s most valuable asset. Whether it’s financial data, customer information or sales details, business users need easy access to data to drive strategic business initiatives. At the same time, data and information must be handled carefully due to increasingly stringent compliance regulations. Many technology vendors today are encouraging organizations to embark on complex resource-consuming, and the risky process of replacing mainframe infrastructure. Instead, organizations can save money and resources by connecting mission-critical content across mainframe, distributed, and cloud technologies with a hybrid approach that accelerates modernization efforts.



RocketSoftware is the only content services vendor that fully bridges mainframe, distributed, and cloud technologies with a single, end-to-end technology fabric so organizations can easily and securely shift data, processes, and applications off the mainframe. Modernization efforts can take years to implement, but Rocket Content Automation accelerates the timeline to integrated, end-to-end processes that more closely align internal processes to support customer-facing initiatives.

“Automation is the lynchpin for data and information modernization. With Rocket Content Automation, customers can connect their legacy systems to modern business processes designed with modern tools,” said Chris Wey, President, Data Modernization Business Unit, RocketSoftware. “RocketSoftware is the only software provider to offer a unified solution for automation that is integrated into the product architecture and built for security and scalability.”

Rocket Content Automation is a closed-loop environment, providing an end-to-end audit of all activity into a single dashboard and enabling organizations to scale the solution as their organization grows.



Rocket Software’s solution combines data from different sources into a single dashboard, drives integration with other systems, and ensures that information across the enterprise is fully up to date regardless of systems. Additional key benefits of Rocket Content Automation include:

Enhanced business insights through a comprehensive audit view that tracks all highly governed automation and information actions.

through a comprehensive audit view that tracks all highly governed automation and information actions. Improved scalability, security, and workload sophistication through a standards-compliant automation engine that is baked into the product architecture and seamlessly molds with enterprise ecosystems such as ERPs, cloud, and on-premise systems and solutions.

through a standards-compliant automation engine that is baked into the product architecture and seamlessly molds with enterprise ecosystems such as ERPs, cloud, and on-premise systems and solutions. Increased access to real-time mainframe information through revamped modern APIs, a custom user experience tool chain, and the information governance services of Rocket’s Content Platform, including federation to all enterprise content with proven first party technologies.

through revamped modern APIs, a custom user experience tool chain, and the information governance services of Rocket’s Content Platform, including federation to all enterprise content with proven first party technologies. Powerful self-serve capabilities with dashboards and reports using familiar and existing tools like Tableau and Power BI that leverage advanced data quality and content to ensure correctness.





To learn more about Rocket Content Automation and the Rocket Content Services portfolio, click here

"Rocket Content Services delivers a range of products to extend mainframe, hybrid cloud, and distributed systems, providing customers with flexibility as they look to modernize their content services technology stack and remove information silos," said Holly Muscolino, Group Vice President, Content Strategies and the Future of Work, IDC. "With automated governance, low-code/no-code process and application creation, and robust APIs, Rocket Content Services is an attractive option for organizations with complex process and compliance demands."

About Rocket Software

RocketSoftware partners with the largest enterprises, in all industries, to solve their most complex IT challenges, across infrastructure, data, and applications — with solutions that simplify, not disrupt their modernization journey. Trusted by over 10,000 customers, RocketSoftware helps enterprises modernize in place with a hybrid cloud strategy, so they don’t need to re-platform or build from the ground up. The company’s 2,600 global employees work with customers to accelerate and optimize their modernization journey while meeting evolving market needs. RocketSoftware is a privately held U.S. corporation headquartered in the Boston area with centers of excellence strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. RocketSoftware is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity. Follow RocketSoftware on LinkedIn and Twitter or visit www.RocketSoftware.com.



