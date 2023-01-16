Samsung and Sprinklr Partner to Reinvent the Shopping Experience

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Sprinklr is now an official Software Partner for Samsung, an industry leader in the global display market. As a Software Partner, the Sprinklr platform is now available as an integrated app for Samsung SMART Signage and Hospitality Displays.

“Shoppers expect to receive a positive first impression when interacting with a brand. These rising customer expectations are prompting retailers to rely on Samsung to create meaningful experiences for their customer base through the use of display technologies in their stores,” said Parrish Chapman, Director, Enterprise Retail Sales Key Accounts at Samsung Electronics America. “Our partnership with Sprinklr helps our retail customers meet this mission by consolidating social media content, promotions and reviews that are updated in real-time while consumers are shopping.”

Samsung and Sprinklr announced the partnership at NRF and will be showcasing how customers such as The Honest Worm and Duck Donuts are leveraging the integration and capabilities at both the Samsung and Sprinklr Booths during the show.

“Delivering real-time, customizable data and content from digital channels to consumers will help retailers revolutionize the shopping experience,” said Doug Balut, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances, Sprinklr. “By pairing Sprinklr’s Unified-CXM platform with the industry-leading digital signage and displays from Samsung, companies can enhance the seamless experience of customers, differentiate their stores and brand, and drive business results.”

To see the partnership in action during NRF, visit Samsung at booth #3657 or Sprinklr at booth #4061.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

About Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.



