Semcasting , the pioneer in cookieless targeting and identity graph solutions, and SalesIntel , the US market leader for quality B2B sales intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to empower B2B marketers with high quality account technographic and contact data. SalesIntel’s B2B sales intelligence data is now available within AudienceDesigner by Semcasting (ADS) , the self-service, end-to-end platform with data onboarding, audience design and real-time measurement.



SalesIntel account technographic and contact data available for audience creation and segmentation in ADS includes:

300 million unique technology install across 22 million accounts Account targeting details includes 18,000 technologies, 19 categories, and 172 sub-categories

90 million email-verified contacts Contact targeting details include +17 million 95% accurate human-verified contacts



Mike Skladony, GM of consumer services at Semcasting said, “B2B marketers across a wide variety of industries leverage Semcasting to access qualified decision makers at scale. The integration of SalesIntel business intelligence into ADS brings actionable account technographic data to our clients to improve their top of funnel prospect quality, scale of coverage and digital reach.”

ADS is a clean room environment for marketers to onboard first-party data with match rates averaging more than 85%, more than double the industry standard, and to optimize audience segments with third-party data. ADS audiences can be deployed within hours across major demand-side platforms (DSPs), connected TV (CTV) and social platforms.

This data integration with SalesIntel further advances Semcasting B2B offerings within ADS, such as the ability to reach B2B influencers and decision makers at home . As the partnership matures, Semcasting will be collaborating with SalesIntel to onboard their data directly into leading DSPs and launch an API integration.

Manoj Ramnanii, CEO and Founder of SalesIntel, said, “Semcasting is setting nextgen industry standards for data onboarding match rates, time-to-market and transparency across multiple platforms. The partnership with Semcasting is a natural fit to accomplish our goal of improving pipeline efficiency by up to 5x with our B2B account and contact intelligence. Our comprehensive data available in ADS will empower more B2B marketers and sales leaders to fill the top of the funnel with pre-qualified ICP leads efficiently.”

Semcasting and SalesIntel will be presenting a webinar, B2B Efficiency at B2C Scale: How B2B Marketers Can 2X Their Pipeline Using Programmatic Advertising, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM (ET). To register for the webinar visit: https://hubs.ly/Q01GzXXR0 .

About Semcasting

Semcasting offers end-to-end data solutions in a clean room environment including identity resolution, audience design and real-time measurement. The company pioneered cookieless targeting and first-party data onboarding with its patented constellation multi-touch identity resolution approach and Smart Zones technology. This method is not dependent on a proprietary common identifier or a single match type, but instead dynamically spans multiple online and offline identifiers in real-time.

A team of subject matter experts, Semcasting provides its clients with industry-specific data expertise and solutions. Its self-serve platform AudienceDesigner by Semcasting (ADS) empowers marketers to maximize reach with control and transparency.

Semcasting is headquartered in North Andover, Massachusetts. Learn more at https://www.semcasting.com/.

About SalesIntel. Find Your People. Build Your Pipeline.

SalesIntel is a revenue intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency.

We do this in four simple steps:

First, we identify your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points.

Second, we surface accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data.

Next, we provide verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers

Finally, we act as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team

…all while providing world-class customer service



Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Cvent, and Hanover Research – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth.

We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to you.

See us in action at www.salesintel.io .

