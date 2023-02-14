Sendoso, the leader in direct marketing automation, today announced the addition of a new Go-To-Market Leadership Team to continue the strong momentum the company achieved in 2022. The additions come on the heels of Sendoso’s Elevate Conference, an exclusive customer event where more than 200 brands and marketers across the industry converged to share marketing strategies to help drive growth and enhance customer satisfaction in 2023.

Joining the Sendoso leadership team are Bryan Seltzer, EVP of Revenue; Egan Callahan, VP Customer Experience; Karen Steele, Chief Marketing Advisor; and Linda Fitzek, VP of Revenue Operations. The new team will help extend Sendoso’s growth after a year where it increased partnerships by nearly 30 percent, teaming up with some of the biggest brands in financial services, healthcare, real estate, sports and software/technology.

In 2022, Sendoso also achieved its highest attempted customer spend week and spend month in company history, and saw average attempted customer spend increase 70 percent over 2020. It’s why Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies such as Comcast, NASDAQ and VMware trust Sendoso to help create and deliver meaningful, memorable experiences.

“As companies felt the pressure to tighten their marketing budgets during an economic downturn last year, they looked for non-traditional ways to engage with customers and create personalized experiences to increase pipeline and customer retention. Sendoso customized direct marketing solutions for companies during this time to send unique personal touch points when they needed them most,” said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO of Sendoso. “With an enhanced leadership team and an impressive new suite of product offerings, rich global marketplace, and world-class warehouse capabilities, we saw NPS surge across small businesses, mid-market and enterprise customers in 2022, and we’re confident we’ll be helping even more marketing magic and ROI happen in 2023.”

Last year, Sendoso launched its pay-as-you-go Sendoso Express product ahead of the holidays. The freemium solution was an immediate success amongst small and midsize businesses, with hundreds of new accounts and thousands of gifts sent in its first two months.

To support Sendoso’s global physical sends, the company opened a new fulfillment center in Dublin, Ireland. The new facility furthered the company’s commitment to European customers and ensured both better distribution and extended reach across European Union countries. As Sendoso continued to expand globally, it saw even greater successes with Sendoso Direct, growing its global direct gift options 5 times to better connect customers with small businesses in their communities.

The continued growth earned Sendoso its 11th consecutive quarter as a G2 leader in ABM Direct Marketing, and awards from TrustRadius for Best Relationship, Best Value for Price, Most Loved and Best Feature Set in the Direct Mail Automation category.

“At GTM Partners, we are seeing a steady increase in buyer intent for direct marketing automation solutions. In working with Sendoso and learning from many of their customers, the ROI is significant across many use cases - marketing, sales and CX,” said Sangram Vajre, CEO GTM Partners. “It’s clear that combining online and offline direct marketing strategies is more important than ever and is generating real revenue opportunities for customers.”

“While our expansion over the last year has been rapid, we’ve remained committed to what customers want from Sendoso in the first place - a personal touchpoint to help them rise over the digital channels and make a real-world connection,” Rudeegraap said. “In a world of economic uncertainty and budget constraints, creating value with these connections is more important than ever. We’ll never lose sight of that no matter how much we grow.”

After last year’s growth, Sendoso now integrates with more than 30 sales and marketing apps, more than any other offering in the space; is the only platform that offers a guaranteed 5X ROI and best-in-class three-day shipping; and is making meaningful connections in more than 50 countries around the world.

To learn more about Sendoso’s professional services and training, please visit www.sendoso.com.

About Sendoso

Sendoso is the global leader in Direct Marketing Automation, creating, curating and delivering automated, meaningful experiences for customers of all sizes. The trusted partner of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies worldwide, Sendoso helps customers generate new pipelines, utilize account-based efforts, boost customer retention and increase upsell and cross sell.

Sendoso has locations across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and has had more than 800 customers leverage its proven automated solution to deliver nearly four million sends worldwide. Learn more at sendoso.com.

[email protected]

Jason Michael314-323-1425