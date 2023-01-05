S&P Global enhances Capital IQ Pro Desktop With Acquisition of ChartIQ

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics, has announced the acquisition of ChartIQ, a premier charting provider for the financial services industry. The acquisition will form part of the S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence) division and further enhance its flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, its digital investment solutions provider Markit Digital and other workflow solutions to provide the industry with leading visualization capabilities.

"The addition of ChartIQ to our S&P Capital IQ Pro platform brings together comprehensive data and workflow with compelling analytical capabilities and advanced charting," said Warren Breakstone, Head of Desktop and Channel Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "As we continue to add and expand our data coverage in public and private markets, and across asset classes, clients will now also benefit from the leading charting solution to unlock new opportunities and insights from this data. I am delighted to welcome the ChartIQ employees to the S&P Global team."

ChartIQ is a professional grade charting solution that allows users to visualize data with a fully interactive web-based library that works seamlessly across web, mobile and desktop. It provides advanced capabilities including trade visualization, options analytics, technical analysis and more. Additionally, ChartIQ allows clients to visualize vendor-supplied data combined with their own proprietary content, alternative datasets or analytics.

"For over a decade, ChartIQ has been recognized as the financial industry's leading data visualization tool. By joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, ChartIQ will expand its reach to hundreds of thousands of users of Capital IQ Pro and thousands of clients of S&P Global's Datafeeds and Markit Digital solutions," said Dan Schleifer, CEO and Co-Founder of Cosaic. "ChartIQ clients will benefit from the expansive portfolio of data sets which can enrich their analytical processes."

S&P Global will continue to license the ChartIQ charting packages on a standalone basis and as part of integrated solutions. More information about ChartIQ can be found on the S&P Global Marketplace.

Prior to this transaction, ChartIQ was part of Cosaic, a workflow solution provider that brings data visualization and smart desktop technology to the financial services industry. The transaction was signed on December 23, 2022 and closed on January 1, 2023. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



