Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today unveiled more than 100 new capabilities, including AI and generative AI-powered capabilities, as part of the company’s spring platform release (v. 18.5) during Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas.

Release 18.5 continues to support Sprinklr’s momentum in the customer service and CCaaS market with more than 110 new capabilities added to the Sprinklr Service Product Suite.Updates include features built with Sprinklr AI+, Sprinklr’s AI-everywhere offering announced last month that unifies proprietary AI from Sprinklr with OpenAI’s generative AI.

“Sprinklr believes that customer service and CCaaS markets are ripe for disruption and customers and brands deserve more. As vendors rush to deliver new AI features, Sprinklr is demonstrating the real-world capabilities possible when AI is built across a unified platform and designed to be both open and scalable,”said Sprinklr Chief Technology Officer, Pavitar Singh.“New Sprinklr AI+ capabilities are helping the largest and most complex enterprises supercharge agent productivity and automate tasks and processes with AI. We are helping our customers transform their contact centers and customer experiences, while preserving the level of governance, compliance, and data privacy that large brands require.” Starting today at CCW Las Vegas, attendees can visit Booth #10 for a deep dive into new features for the contact center including: Generative AI powered bots and more than a dozen new conversational AI features. Users can experience features like dynamic decision trees powered by Generative AI that help speed conversational bot building and implementation significantly. Knowledge base integration with conversational AI connects a brand’s knowledge base to large language models (LLMs) to train conversational AI bots on the information in the knowledge base for more accurate responses. This also allows users to continuously recalibrate and update AI models as the knowledge base evolves.

Users can experience features like dynamic decision trees powered by Generative AI that help speed conversational bot building and implementation significantly. Knowledge base integration with conversational AI connects a brand’s knowledge base to large language models (LLMs) to train conversational AI bots on the information in the knowledge base for more accurate responses. This also allows users to continuously recalibrate and update AI models as the knowledge base evolves. The ability to quickly build your Knowledge Base by auto-expanding articles from bullet points, writing assistance, including paraphrasing and text simplification, smart search of articles and auto-translation capabilities.

by auto-expanding articles from bullet points, writing assistance, including paraphrasing and text simplification, smart search of articles and auto-translation capabilities. AI+ features to help ensure more accurate and quicker Live Chat conversations. Automated generation of chat responses in multiple languages, video call and case summaries, auto-generation of subjects for live chat conversations, and smart composition while customers are typing in the live chat widget all combine to improve customer and agent experience.

Automated generation of chat responses in multiple languages, video call and case summaries, auto-generation of subjects for live chat conversations, and smart composition while customers are typing in the live chat widget all combine to improve customer and agent experience. More than 16 AI-powered CCaaS features designed to increase agent productivity. New capabilities include auto summarization of cases, reply assistance, extracting relevant responses from the Knowledge Base, auto dispositions for cases, and more. What others are saying

What others are saying

Keith Dawson, Ventana Research:“As a company born in the digital and social world that has introduced new technology to compete with legacy CCaaS providers, Sprinklr is a formidable player in this space and well positioned to help digitally-focused and digital-native enterprises transform their service operations."

Sheila McGee-Smith, McGee-Smith Analytics:“With its expanding technology and roadmap, combined with an enviable existing customer base, Sprinklr is in a position to disrupt the CCaaS market.”

Diane Myers, Metrigy:“Hearing from several customers cemented our view of Sprinklr as a CCaaS provider to be taken seriously…Sprinklr should be on the CCaaS short list for any company evaluating new CX platform vendors.”

For more information on how Sprinklr is changing the customer service market, visit -https://www.sprinklr.com/products/customer-service/.