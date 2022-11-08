Strategus Launches CTV and Revenue Support for Retail Media Networks

Share Save

Strategus, the leading managed service provider creating innovative solutions for programmatic CTV advertising campaigns, today announced the launch of its new solution for retail media networks (RMNs). The RMN solution will be deployed for the first time in conjunction with a new partnership between Strategus and V12, an audience and marketing solutions provider and subsidiary of Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home. The newly launched capability from Strategus introduces advanced CTV advertising and revenue capabilities to RMNs, dramatically accelerating the timeline by which RMNs can apply their first-party data to CTV campaigns.

According to recent data from Insider Intelligence, retail media ad spending reached $31.49 billion in 2021. But while RMNs attract more attention from advertisers, their marketing impact is limited by lack of integration with CTV content. The new RMN solution from Strategus makes it possible for advertisers to maximize the impact of their first-party data across both retail media and CTV. Through their new partnership, V12 will be able to use its proprietary first-party mover and homeowner audiences to create unique TV audiences and capitalize on the rapidly growing CTV market.

“V12 leads the industry in move and homeowner marketing solutions, providing insights into 80% of all US homebuyers and pre-move indicators 35% faster than other providers. These consumers are researching and spending well before the move even begins and spend thousands of dollars throughout the lifetime of their home. Connected TV is an ideal platform to get in front of these audiences who are actively spending and open to trying new brands,” said Michelle Taves, Group GM of Porch Marketing and CEO of V12.

“At Strategus, our goal is to push the advertising industry forward by making our exceptional data-driven CTV tools accessible to as many customers as possible,” said Joel Cox, co-founder and senior vice president of strategy and innovation at Strategus. “Retail media networks will clearly play an important role in the future of digital advertising, and we are thrilled to be able to work with V12 to develop a solution that maximizes the value delivered by both channels.”

