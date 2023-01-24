CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

SugarCRM Debuts New Digital Self-Service Capabilities

3 minute read
January 24, 2023
Customer Experience

SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today introduced powerful new digital self-service capabilities to help business-to-business sellers keep pace with customer demands.

According to a Gartner® report, “80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels by 2025”.1 Sugar’s new self-service capabilities empower customers to self-serve and connect with brands via 24/7 anytime, anywhere access, with speed and convenience via desktop or mobile devices.

All communication and interactions are digitized end-to-end, from the initial service request to final issue resolution. These self-service capabilities, added to the Sugar platform that unites marketing, sales, and service teams, ensure every customer interaction is handled and optimized for growth; agents and account reps can then communicate 24/7 to maximize existing customer sales.

With a modern and intuitive interface and with best-in-class multi-factor authentication, the self-service capabilities empower customers to maintain their personal profile, ask questions, submit service requests and create service tickets, and easily add attachments. Organizations can seamlessly embed these capabilities into their existing web presence for a consistent brand experience.

According to Volker Hildebrand, Sugar’s Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, digital self-service for the midmarket does more than resolve issues with efficiency and expediency; done right, it is a key contributor to business growth. “Our new self-service capabilities are about creating better customer experiences in the moments when it matters to retain customers and nurture and build relationships for improved profitability.”

Extending Service All Across the B2B Customer Journey

Self-service capabilities are playing a greater role in the business-to-business (B2B) sector and are becoming highly relevant beyond the traditional after-sales service use case, enabling digital engagement all across the customer journey. According to the 2022 B2B Buying Disconnect report by TrustRadius, virtually 100% of buyers want to self-serve throughout all or part of their buying journey when researching B2B technology – up 13% from 2021.

With the proliferation of digital channels, customers have changed the rules of engagement: They want speed, convenience and efficiency when they interact with organizations. Online and mobile self-service is crucial to provide the experience that B2B customers demand – before and after they buy.

According to Hildebrand, “Sugar’s vision of expanding digital self-service beyond traditional customer service and support throughout the entire customer journey includes the advent of deal room scenarios, online contract negotiations, collaboration with channel partners, and easy access to all relevant business documents and transactions.”

1 Source: Gartner, “Innovation Insight for Digital Sales Rooms to Support Virtual Selling and Customer Experience,” by Melissa Hilbert and Varun Agarwal (January 17, 2022). GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Contacts:
Erin Lutz
Lutz Public Relations and Marketing
[email protected]
949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid
Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM
[email protected]
408.913.2090

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play