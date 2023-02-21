SugarCRM today announced it has been named “Best CRM Platform” for the second year running in the CX Awards, recognized for market success, growth, and innovation in the category.

The global awards program, organized by CX Today, honors forward-thinking vendors bringing trailblazing visions of customer experience to life.

Winners, selected by a panel of distinguished CX analysts, practitioners, and thought leaders, were named Feb. 16 during an awards ceremony. According to the program organizers, “Our judges loved the way the Sugar platform enables users to build an accurate customer view and drive conversions with a great customer experience.”

“On behalf of all of us at SugarCRM, we are incredibly honored to be named ‘Best CRM Platform’ in the CX Awards for two years running,” said Christian Wettre, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sugar Platform, SugarCRM. “We are proud to be recognized for excellence in ushering in a new kind of CRM that makes the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and customer service professionals to collaborate and deliver superior customer experience – a key success factor for fueling business growth.”

Sugar is at the forefront of harnessing AI, machine learning, and predictive analytics to help organizations deliver superior customer experiences. Sugar’s modern, unified CRM platform connects all users with the same easily accessible data loaded with insights to help sellers, marketers, and service professionals anticipate and fulfill customer needs.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

