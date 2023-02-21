TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, brands and franchises, announces the acquisition of the AiResolve technology platform from Accelitas, an AI-powered FinTech company.

AiResolve is a self-serve SaaS platform that provides automated order management, marketplace payment processing, and line-item data reconciliation from order to payment. By fusing order management, financial data, payments, and reconciliation into a single platform, an agency or brand can automate its campaign processes from order to payment, accelerate execution, reduce cost, scale revenue, and enjoy self-serve convenience and efficiency.

The new integration of AiResolve within the TapClicks unified marketing and data operations platform will further complete a powerful, disruptive end-to-end solution for agencies, media companies, retail media networks and brands.

Synergy:TapClicks is the only company that is capable of delivering a complete solution including order and task management and automated data warehousing, with 10,000+ connectors, ELT, analytics, and reporting at scale for marketing organizations. As another first, TapClicks now has access to the AiResolve technology to complete the final stage of the unified operations stack for media company and agency marketing teams.

“Our joint vision with our customers has been to drive an end-to-end single-stack data and operations management solution,” commented Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. “Our acquisition of AiResolve adds a critical piece to the platform, so customers can scale their order volume with financial accuracy via automated revenue tracking.”

Adopting this solution enables organizations to scale order volume and reduce cost while maintaining financial integrity with line item accounting automation, including payments (in/out), financial ledger tracking, rules, calculations, notifications, pacing, and invoice reconciliation capabilities.

Impact: For TapClicks customers, this integration provides a more efficient, transparent, and profitable way to maximize their order, invoice reconciliation, and payment processes. The TapClicks platform automates complex processes, so users can achieve the “holy grail” of marketing: reaching the right person, with the right message, at the right place, at the right time; and now, tracking actual invoices and payments.

TapClicks enables agencies and brands to create orders/campaigns, traffic them automatically in third-party platforms, pull, analyze and warehouse reporting data and track those campaigns step-by-step.With this solution, they can now reconcile transactions and invoices down to the line item and analyze, report, and visualize the results, all in one end-to-end marketing automation platform.Invoices and payments are automatically and accurately tracked and reconciled.

Complementing the acquisition of the AiResolve business unit is the team behind the technology, including Michael Jolly, SVP Enterprise Solutions and David Lombardi, VP Solutions Engineering, in leadership roles.

Under this agreement, TapClicks will be the sole provider for AiResolve, providing worldwide sales and support.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting and order management solutions for digital marketing.For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.