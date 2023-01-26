VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announced the addition of a new ASR technology to its engine agnostic portfolio driving improvements in efficiency and diarization in multi-speaker environments.

Built upon the existing ISO27001 certified secure cloud platform, the cutting edge, proprietary ASR technology sets the foundation for advancements in AI-based translation and foreign language transcription capabilities. This proprietary ASR pipeline is expected to create new efficiencies and improved accuracy as it learns from the large multi-industry data sets that VIQ creates, edits, and annotates.

The Company’s strategy, to capitalize on the commoditized speech to text platforms, benefits from the rapid advancements offered both commercially and as open-source technologies. VIQ offerings are agnostic to speech recognition programs, cloud infrastructure and hardware. The engine agnostic approach ensures they utilize the best suited and most efficient speech engine and focuses R&D investments on industry, geography and customer-centric customizations based on the characteristics of a media file. This specialized workflow creates a highly accurate “FirstDraft” document for self-editing or modification by VIQ professional editors. This unique strategy provides a clear distinction in investments related to post processing to enhance the diarized draft, associated formatting and customization of templates, which are most challenging in the complex industries served by VIQ.

“Our clients see the value in our ability to implement our integrated solutions and service offerings to transform and analyze digital content, and securely generate accurate actionable information,” said Vahram Sukyas, Chief Technology Officer, VIQ Solutions. “We continue to assess and add additional speech engines to our arsenal as needed, creating a high-quality user experience for our clients.”

As the appetite for digitalization of recorded events, technology is required to keep pace with the amount of evidentiary content created every day. VIQ's AI-based speech-to-text technology increases efficiency, decreases turnaround time, and yields higher transcription accuracy.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

Media:

Laura Haggard

Chief Marketing Officer

VIQ Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Laura Kiernan

High Touch Investor Relations

Ph. 1-914-598-7733

Email: [email protected]

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.