We360.ai is proud to announce the release of its latest version, We360.ai V2. We360.ai, Employee Productivity Monitoring Software, is launching version V2 on 4th May 2023.

You will experience a modern and intuitive UI with upgraded features that will transform employee management, boost productivity and optimize workflow like never before.



The new and improved layout provides a responsive dashboard for every module with a summary and detailed version to dive deep and get a comprehensive analysis. The desktop app is 80% compact and 90% faster, delivering a seamless time-logging experience. It's easier than ever to set up advanced application tracking and visualize employees' workdays in profound detail.

Check out the product updates:

We360.ai V2 Dashboard - A 360-degree view of the workforce providing real-time insights into employee attendance, productivity, and activity, all from one place.

Attendance - It goes beyond tracking employee attendance to identify late arrivals, break time, and other details, helping optimize productivity.

Timeline - To enable employers to keep track of every hour and activity.

Application tracking - To provide insights into employees' application usage, duration, and productivity, reducing time wastage and boosting productivity.

Check out the upcoming features:

Alerts & Notifications - Real-time notifications for breaks and idle status to boost team productivity.

Integrations - Seamless integration with HRMS, G-Suite, and other tools for efficient workflow.

Field Tracking - Real-time tracking of field employees, enhancing productivity and safety while streamlining operations.

In summary, We360.ai V2 is designed to stimulate your workday, providing speed, efficiency, and insight with its new and improved layout, lightning-fast desktop app, and smarter reporting tools.



For more information about this news, please visit: https://we360.ai/v2

About We360.ai:

We360.ai is a leading employee monitoring software designed to help businesses manage their workforce effectively and efficiently. Our software provides real-time insights into employee productivity, attendance, and activity, streamlining workflow and increasing productivity. For more information, visit our website at https://we360.ai/v2

