Acquia, a marketing and digital experience software provider, has announced the launch of its new Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The Acquia Open DXP is backed by software offerings in the Acquia Marketing Cloud and Acquia Drupal Cloud. The new offering combines acquired technologies including AgilOne, Mautic and Cohesion.

Customers can run their digital experiences through the Drupal Cloud, a hosting and development platform for the Drupal content management system. That combines with the marketing cloud, which helps users create, personalize and manage customer journeys. The Marketing Cloud includes a customer data platform (CDP), data integration, machine learning-driven insights and marketing support.

Acquia Marketing Cloud now integrates all acquired and existing technologies. Other features include:

Personalization (formerly Acquia Lift): Targeted campaigns to deliver the next-best offer across all touchpoints of the customer journey, using CDP data.

Campaign Studio (formerly Mautic): Campaign Studio uses CDP data to break down the traditional channel silos.

Campaign Factory (formerly Maestro): Helps scale global campaign management across brands, regions and local marketing teams and provides governance over global digital marketing operations.

Site Studio (formerly Cohesion): Creating and designing websites for different devices and interaction types.

Developer Studio: Introduces cloud Integrated Development Environments (IDEs) to build, stage and deploy new Drupal sites and applications.

CMS Migrate: Added tools to accelerate migration to Drupal 9 from older versions of Drupal and other legacy CMS.

Site Factory: Newly updated to support Drupal 9 and manage, deploy, and scale sites and applications.

In other marketing and customer experience software news ...

SDL Updates Content Platform

SDL, a provider of intelligent language and content, has introduced the next generation of its intelligent content platform, SDL Tridion. The content management offering combines with SDL’s AI, translation management and neural machine translation technologies. It serves as a digital experience hub to drive omnichannel experiences, according to company officials.

The content platform includes:

SDL Tridion Sites: SDL’s web content management offering centralizes web and mobile sites. A new user experience introduced in SDL Tridion Sites, Experience Space, offers a workspace that helps organizations to build and activate digital experiences.

SDL Tridion Docs: SDL's offering for multilingual component content management (CCM) democratizes the process of knowledge creation and includes Collective Space, which includes a place for experts and contributors across the organization to collaborate and share knowledge.

SDL Tridion Delivery: With its single-source publishing, SDL Tridion's managed content can be delivered in multiple output formats, and in any language. It supports headless, dynamic, personalized and responsive web delivery, API-based access to content, XML or JSON output, RSS streams, static HTML, Help files, and eLearning.

SDL Tridion Accelerators: Accelerators bring together knowledge, prebuilt connectors, sample code and documentation and connect external content and data repositories to SDL Tridion.



Segment Releases Functions

Segment, a CDP provider, has announced Functions, which allows users to connect tools to Segment using custom JavaScript. Segment already supports more than 300 sources and destinations, and Functions is designed to allow customers to create their own sources and destinations directly within their workspace to bring new types of data into Segment and send data to new tools.

They can collect customer data across any data source that supports webhooks and send customer data to any tool or internal service with a public API endpoint. Functions is built on AWS Lambda.

Invoca Partners With Decibel

Invoca, a provider of AI-powered call tracking and conversational analytics, has announced an integration with Decibel, a digital experience analytics provider. Users of the combined technologies will be able to uncover why consumers abandon digital experiences and reach out for help over the phone, according to company officials.

Decibel's Digital Experience Score (DXS) rates individual website interactions, and Invoca's conversational analytics classifies how calls are handled and the associated outcomes. The integration works by connecting a user's online web experience with the phone call it drove to create session-level insights. Users can see a customer's "digital body language," which pages they visited, what the user clicked and web session replays that track on-screen cursor movement.

Dynamic Yield Launches Experience Optimization Learning Center

Dynamic Yield, an experience optimization platform, has released XP Squared, an online public learning center designed to help digital marketers gain access to experience optimization resources. XP Squared will allow Dynamic Yield to share its expertise to create new opportunities and elevate experience optimization know-how for conversion optimization.

The full list of XP Squared resources includes:

In-depth articles and playbooks.

Curated course lessons.

Real personalization examples.

Guides, books, and reports.

Experience optimization terms.

Webinars and thought leadership videos.

YoY personalization maturity research.

It also includes courses on:

A/B testing & optimization.

Personalization & targeting.

Product recommendations.

CRO & growth marketing.

Ecommerce experience optimization.

Dynamic Yield also announced the expansion of its eXPerience APIs. This new set of eXPerience APIs, which previously included testing and recommendations, now allows brands to implement Dynamic Yield's suite of personalization capabilities on the server-side.

Examples of how eXPerience APIs can be used include:

Embedding personalization into other channels such as kiosks, point-of-sale systems, interactive screens and call centers.

Allowing developers to maintain the control of page structure and content when creating a personalized campaign.

Experimenting and targeting experiences.

Launching campaigns entirely through the server-code.

Twilio Acquires Electric Imp

Twilio, a cloud communications provider, has acquired Electric Imp. Electric Imp and Twilio solve different aspects of the "IoT problem," according to Electric Imp officials. This partnership brings together global connectivity and a mature application platform.

The combination of the Electric Imp platform with Twilio’s brand, services, developer base and global reach could enable the creation of thousands of new IoT products and services, according to Electric Imp officials.

Electric Imp officials said they built the architecture for the Electric Imp platform trying to solve security and complexity issues around IoT, providing managed, secure connectivity-as-a-service. It provides infrastructure that links IoT business applications together.

ON24 Adds Silicon Valley Veteran

ON24, a provider of marketing and webinar software, has announced that Denise Persson has joined its Board of Directors. Persson is the CMO of the cloud data platform company Snowflake. She was CMO of ON24 from 2008 to 2013. Persson has also previously led global marketing at SaaS startups Apigee and Genesys.



InMoment Introduces Global Executives

InMoment, a provider of experience intelligence, has formed its leadership team. InMoment acquired MaritzCX this year.

The global executive team includes:

Matt Hardy, chief financial officer.

Brian Clark, executive vice president, customers and solutions.

Bryan Rellinger, executive vice president, services.

Kristi Knight, chief marketing officer.

Stephan Thun, managing director, EMEA.

David Blakers, managing director, APAC.

Troy Monney, executive vice president, operations.

David Joiner, chief technology officer.

Gary Challburg, general counsel.

Contentful Hires SVP of Customer Experience

Contentful announced the hiring of Laurence Trifon as senior vice president of customer experience. Contentful is also expanding its professional services, learning services and customer success department, supported by last month’s Series E investment of $80 million, led by Sapphire Ventures.

Most recently, Trifon was responsible for new product initiatives at Twilio as vice president of emerging businesses. Prior to Twilio, Trifon helped scale SendGrid from startup through IPO in roles such as vice president of revenue.

