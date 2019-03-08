Amazon announced the AWS Digital Customer Experience (DCX) Competency to call attention to companies in its AWS Partner Network (APN) that offer solutions to support customer experience delivery. According to Amazon officials, AWS DCX Competency partners support all phases of the digital customer acquisition and retention lifecycle. "This includes content management and marketing automation to engage prospects and customers with the right experience; effective and secure commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics to support your decisions and retain customers," Amazon stated in a press release.

APN Partner solutions include four DCX technology tracks: content management (Acquia, Brightspot, Censhare, Cloudinary, Contentful, Crownpeak, Pagely, Solodev, WP Engine); marketing automation (Braze, HubSpot, Localytics, MoEngage, SendGrid, Sigstr, Vidyard); digital commerce (Magento, Skava); and customer 360 (Adverity, Amplitude, Chartio, Content Square, InsideView, Looker, Manthan, Segment, Tealium, Tickr, Upshot.AI). It also includes a "consulting partners" segment (Bulletproof, CloudHesive, G-AsiaPacific, Infosys, Megazone, Metal Toad, Mobiquity, Silver Lining, Vector IT Group).

In other customer experience software news ...

Amazon Closing All Pop-Up Stores

Speaking of Amazon, the commerce giant will be closing down all 87 of its US pop-up stores. According to the New York Times, the Amazon Pop-Up stores are stand-alone kiosks that include their products that can be found in malls, Kohl’s department stores or grocery stores. “After much review, we came to the decision to discontinue our Pop-Up kiosk program,” an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement, “and are instead expanding Amazon Books and Amazon 4-Star, where we provide a more comprehensive customer experience and broader selection.”

Amazon still plans to keep a physical footprint. It did acquire Whole Foods, after all. It also has 11 of its cashierless convenience stores, called Amazon Go, around the country.

Prophet Acquires Springbox

Digital consultancy Prophet has acquired Springbox, a digital agency that focuses on digital experience creation and demand generation. The acquisition combines Prophet’s expertise of customer insight, management consulting, innovation and design with Springbox’s core capabilities around digital strategy, digital experience and demand generation.

Clari Releases Connected Revenue Operations Platform

Clari has announced its Connected Revenue Operations platform, extending its data platform, automation and AI analytics solutions. Company officials say the Clari technology automatically captures all contact and activity through integrations with marketing automation, CRM, email, calendaring, telephony, content management, conversations and more. It is designed to combine execution history with real-time activity to create AI insights.

Accenture Acquires ?What If!

Accenture acquired ?What If!, a privately owned innovation firm that helps clients incubate new products, services, business models and organizational cultures. The acquisition will further enhance Accenture’s front-end innovation capabilities, according to Accenture officials. ?What If! has developed programs, tools and methods to train and educate people and organizations on building an innovation culture.

Pantheon Raises $40 Million

Pantheon, a website operations platform, announced the close of $40 million in Series D growth financing led by Sageview Capital with participation from existing investors Foundry Group, Scale Venture Partners, and Industry Ventures. Ned Gilhuly, co-founder and managing partner of Sageview Capital, will join the Pantheon Board of Directors. Pantheon will use the money to expand sales, marketing and product teams. Pantheon is a WebOps platform for Drupal and WordPress.

Luminoso Announces Score Drivers

Luminoso, a natural language company that provides AI-powered customer insights, announced the launch of Score Drivers, a machine learning-powered solution to help companies with feedback from their customers and employees. Score Drivers analyzes unstructured reviews and survey feedback, and reveals how this unstructured data correlates with quantitative ratings, according to company officials.

Reactful Partners with 6sense

Reactful, a web personalization technology company, and 6sense, an account based orchestration platform, formalized a technology partnership. The integration of Reactful’s automated artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning capabilities with 6sense’s ability to uncover anonymous buying behavior is designed to help marketers target and personalize web visitors’ experiences.

Uberflip CMO Debuts Book

Randy Frisch, CMO and co-founder of content experience platform Uberflip, published a book, "F#ck Content Marketing: Focus on Content Experience to Drive Demand, Revenue & Relationships." According to a press release, it discusses creating content experiences and "drawing the customer into an immersive infinite scroll that mirrors the consumer experience of Netflix, Spotify and other billion-dollar brands."

The book is intended to provide marketers with a clear roadmap that shows them how to achieve personalization at scale, as well as the elements that create a winning content experience.