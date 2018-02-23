Bynder, an Amsterdam-based digital asset management (DAM) provider, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Webdam digital asset management solution from Shutterstock in a deal worth $49.1 million.

Shutterstock acquired Webdam in 2014. This new deal will bring together two significant players in the digital asset space. In a blog post announcing the deal, officials stated the acquisition features investments in artificial intelligence and integrations and promised no immediate impact for customers of either service. The acquisition, they said, gives Bynder the addition of an office in the San Francisco Bay Area.

In other customer experience news ...

Kevin Cochrane Named SAP Hybris CMO

SAP Hybris has named Kevin Cochrane its chief marketing officer. Since 2008, Cochrane has held the CMO role at a number of other tech firms including Day Software, OpenText, Agari, Mindjet, Jahia and, most recently, BloomReach. Cochrane joined BloomReach in January 2017.

Cochrane replaces Jamie Anderson, who served as SAP Hybris CMO for three years before becoming president of EMEA at Marketo last October. Cochrane's appointment comes soon after SAP Hybris appointed Alex Atzberger president, following previous president Carsten Thoma's departure last fall.

Reltio Announces Reltio Cloud 2018.1

Reltio, which produces data-driven applications, has announced Reltio Cloud 2018.1, its native cloud platform that organizes enterprise data for continuous self-learning.

Marketers use the platform to compare and buy products across engagement channels. The release also updates Reltio IQ, which uses advanced analytics and machine learning for day-to-day operations and applications. It also includes advanced master data management and reference data management, continuous compliance with GDPR capabilities and actionable statistics.

Adobe Updates Analysis Workspace

Adobe has updated its Analysis Workspace in its Adobe Analytics platform. The update adds new custom templates to help users build their own analysis templates where data can be manipulated to meet users' needs.

Analysis Workspace includes interactive map visualizations — map visuals of metrics — and now includes the ability to embed maps into PDFs. Other new templates include in-app and push messaging performance. Historically, this data has been controlled by the team that controls a mobile app but now expands to others in the organization.

HubSpot Announces Partnership with Google Cloud

HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation provider, has announced it has expanded its long-standing partnership with Google by adopting Google Cloud to build its international cloud infrastructure. Officials said it allows HubSpot the ability to invest more in its current Google Cloud product integrations and accelerate the growth of HubSpot’s free CRM.

Google Ventures invested in HubSpot’s Series D round in 2011. HubSpot is a long-standing G Suite customer. HubSpot's integrations include Google Calendar, Gmail, AdWords, Docs and Drive.

HubSpot will invest in the Google Cloud Platform Frankfurt region to support local customer data and provide outage and data protection. HubSpot includes more than 5,000 microservices, including AI and machine learning infrastructure, behind static front end apps.

Zuant Unveils Custom Skins

Zuant, a mobile lead capture cloud solution, will release Zuant Custom Skins at ExhibitorLive in Las Vegas Feb. 26. This new feature is designed to enable users to incorporate their own brand identity across the app and into presentations to prospective customers.

The addition of Zuant Custom Skins to the Zuant App means the whole app can be branded on corporate identity and graphical backgrounds.