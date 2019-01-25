Cision, which provides software and services to public relations and marketing communications professionals, acquired TrendKite for $225 million. The acquisition, which combines TrendKite's analytics platform and the Cision Communications Cloud platform, will allow Cision users to better demonstrate and measure the business impact of their earned media communications, company officials stated.

Cision also completed the sale of its email marketing assets so it could focus on its communications cloud platform.

In other customer experience software news ...

Kustomer Raises $35M Series C

Kustomer, a customer management platform, announced a $35 million Series C round just six months after a Series B round. This round was led by Battery Ventures, bringing Kustomer's total funding to $73.5 million. Neeraj Agrawal, a general partner at Battery Ventures, joins Kustomer's Board of Directors. Battery Ventures joins current investors Redpoint Ventures, Canaan Partners, Boldstart Ventures, Social Leverage and Cisco Investments, who also participated in the round.

Kustomer company officials said it is providing users an alternative to legacy solutions like Salesforce, Oracle and Zendesk.

Salesforce Expands Marketing Analytics with Datorama Data Integration

Salesforce is putting its $800 million Datorama acquisition to use as it is now officially part of the Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Datorama is an AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers. It includes marketing APIs and AI-powered connectors that capture, interpret and classify marketing data from hundreds of marketing technology solutions.

Datorama Marketing Cloud connectors now enable marketers to visualize how all of their Salesforce-powered social media, mobile and email marketing campaigns are performing alongside other channels. The Datorama Developer Portal allows IT professionals and developers to build custom integrations and solutions. And with Activation Center, marketers will be able to act on insights Datorama surfaces within the Datorama console.

West Monroe Partners Promotes From Within

West Monroe Partners, a business and technology consultancy, promoted three executives to C-level roles: Tom Bolger to chief strategy officer, Doug Armstrong to chief operating officer and Casey Foss to chief marketing officer. The promotions were effective on Jan. 1.

Bolger joined West Monroe in 2005 and founded the firm’s Seattle office. He also has created and led the Strategic Growth team, which orchestrates rapid growth through organic and acquisitive approaches, as well as innovation. Armstrong joined West Monroe in 2004 and played early roles in developing the firm’s initial marketing & business development functions and what is now the customer experience (CX) practice. He has led the Chicago office since 2014. Foss joined West Monroe in 2008 and assumed leadership for the marketing function in 2011. She facilitated development of the firm’s brand identity and built a marketing team that executes programs across practices and offices.

LinkedIn Introduces Interest Targeting

LinkedIn Marketing Solutions debuted interest targeting in Campaign Manager. Interest targeting is designed to help marketers reach members with relevant ads that match their professional interests, based on the content they share and engage with on LinkedIn. Marketers can use more than 200 professional interest categories, like artificial intelligence (AI), global economy, customer experience and more.

Supermetrics Launches Excel Integration

Marketing analytics company Supermetrics announced the launch of Supermetrics for Excel, a new automation tool for marketing reports and dashboards in Microsoft Excel. The new product collates data from more than 50 marketing platforms and ad networks into Excel and produces results for analysis. This launch follows Supermetrics for Google Sheets.