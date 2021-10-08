PHOTO: Rasheed Kemy | unsplash

While the world was already on the road to vast mobile commerce adoption in recent years, COVID-19 put the pedal to the metal. While all companies know how to invest in the physical customer experience, what about the digital one?

On the customer journey, the in-app experience is crucially important to how your customers and users view your brand. Unlike a computer, people always have their mobile device on and use it throughout the day for a variety of tasks. People want an app experience that is easy, fast and unobtrusive. Ultimately, they want your app to deliver. Does it?

You have great quantitative analytics around the usage of your app. You can tell the number of installs, uninstalls, session time, pages visited, etc. Those are all the "what" of the app experience. Smart mobile app makers are also gathering the "why" behind the what so that they can lower their uninstalls, increase customer satisfaction and ultimately hit their numbers and beat the competition.

Here are three surefire ways to understand your mobile app experience and, ultimately, lower your uninstall rate.

1. Choose Your Mobile App Triggers

User experience happens over time and across many different use cases. From buying to playing to checking information and entering data, your users are relying on you to deliver a great experience. That said, they don’t need to fill out a survey every time they use your mobile app. So, consider some of the following triggers to intelligently capture in-the-moment feedback:

Number of times the mobile app has been opened.

Number of days/weeks since the mobile app was installed.

Specific activities, like an in-app purchase.

Geolocation — when the user comes within the proximity of a specific place.

These are just a few examples, but the trigger can be almost anything, or a combination of things, that the user does.

2. Respect Your Customers’ Time

Most people are willing to share their opinion for the sake of helping you. Often, in fact, they don't expect anything for their time, they are simply being helpful. If you make it easy for them, they’ll provide some helpful feedback. There are a couple components to consider here. First, don’t ask for feedback too often. For a mobile app, we typically recommend requesting feedback no more often than quarterly. There are some exceptions, but this is a general rule. You don’t want to wear out users by requesting feedback often. Also, consider what kinds of questions you'll use for mobile surveys keeping in mind the limitations of the format.

The other consideration point is the time it takes to complete the survey. Frankly, it should typically take 60-90 seconds for a survey on a mobile phone. The limited screen size and less-than-ideal options for data entry can make longer surveys feel even more cumbersome on a mobile device. Keep it short and sweet and your users will reward you with meaningful feedback.

3. Don’t Drain Your Developers

One of the common friction points when people ask for a change to a digital property — be it a website or a mobile app — is the use of technical development resources. This is a fair concern. Companies are doing more and more business digitally, engaging consumers where it’s most convenient for both parties. As such, the list of development priorities can get quite long.

So how do you keep from sapping development resources each time you need to change surveys? We recommend looking for a survey solution that offers a way to change the survey without asking for more development resources. This way, you can keep up with your business needs without draining resources. Both your customers and your colleagues will love you.

These are just a few of the key ways to improve your customers’ digital experience. No matter what, getting feedback from within your mobile app is no longer an optional exercise, but a critical component of a successful customer experience strategy.