Episerver has launched Episerver Insight and a new headless API in a move designed to help organizations gain visitor intelligence and deliver better experiences. The new tool mines Episerver’s data management platform (DMP) to help users act on behavioral data and create segmentation and targeting. Marketers can track digital behavior of both authenticated customers and anonymous visitors.

The new headless API further extends Episerver’s platform to help digital experiences. It offers a hybrid architecture that supports coupled, decoupled and purely headless scenarios. The API enables users to pull content directly from the platform and project it into any number of applications, according to Episerver officials. Those applications include: IoT, native mobile apps, digital in-store screens, legacy platforms and conversational devices and the content management tools native to the Episerver Digital Experience Cloud. “Our unique approach to headless is all about simplifying the extension of digital experiences to every channel and device,” Episerver CMO James Norwood said in a statement.

In other customer experience news ...

Adobe Updates Experience Manager

Adobe has released updates to its web content management offering which will feature what officials called "tighter integrations and seamless workflows between creatives, marketers and data analysts." The Adobe Experience Manager news includes updates within Adobe Sensei, the company’s AI and machine learning framework. Experience Manager’s new intelligent content capabilities will be available next month. These new features will include:

Adobe Sensei Smart Tags which leverage an algorithm to automatically add metadata keywords that recognize a company’s image attributes and add relevant tag values

which leverage an algorithm to automatically add metadata keywords that recognize a company’s image attributes and add relevant tag values Adobe Sensei Smart Layout automatically generates layouts and assets for individuals. New Fluid Experiences combines Experience Manager’s content delivery across marketing channels with Adobe Target for personalization

automatically generates layouts and assets for individuals. New Fluid Experiences combines Experience Manager’s content delivery across marketing channels with Adobe Target for personalization Dynamic Media capabilities help marketers automate tasks in bulk and deliver experiences faster, according to Adobe officials. Smart Imaging detects the type of device and available bandwidth. Smart Crop uses Adobe Sensei to detect and crop to the focal point in any image.

capabilities help marketers automate tasks in bulk and deliver experiences faster, according to Adobe officials. Smart Imaging detects the type of device and available bandwidth. Smart Crop uses Adobe Sensei to detect and crop to the focal point in any image. Automated Forms Conversion can automatically identify and change input fields from a traditional PDF into what officials call a better mobile experience.

Relay Network Launches CX Builder

Philadelphia-based Relay Network, a mobile engagement automation company for enterprise service providers, announced the release of its CX Builder portal. It is designed to enable businesses to design, configure and automate personalized customer experiences within the Relay platform.

CX Builder can produce mobile messages that link to personalized web pages. Businesses can use CX Builder as a standalone tool, or leverage their APIs to integrate their existing CRM, marketing automation or customer support platforms.

BMC Hosts BreakLine Tech Program for Veterans

BMC has partnered with BreakLine on a program designed to equip veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces with the digital skills needed to pursue impactful careers in technology. BMC, an IT solutions provider, offered a day-long training and networking event hosted by BMC executives who presented career advice for the transition for the military into a corporate environment.

BMC's SVP of Employee Experience @MonikaFahlbusch stops by to help @BreakLineEdu Veterans with their elevator pitch to employers. pic.twitter.com/kYvd1jDE7w — BMC Software (@BMCSoftware) July 25, 2017

Evergage Opens German Office

Somerville, Massachusetts based Evergage, a real-time personalization platform company, has announced an international expansion with the formation of Evergage GmbH, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. The company's also opened an office in Berlin, as they are targeting the Germany, Austria and Switzerland markets. “We look forward to expanding on the success we’ve seen in the automotive industry, and extending the benefits of personalization to many more B2C and B2B companies in the DACH region,” Gregor Wolf, managing director of Evergage GmbH, said in a statement.

The news also comes on the heels of Evergage’s acquisition of MyBuys announced last week.

Marketing Evolution Announces $20.6 Million in Series B Funding

New York City-based Marketing Evolution, which provides AI-based marketing optimization and analytics software, has announced a $20.6 million Series B financing round led by leading global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Venture Partners. Existing investor Zetta Venture Partners also participated. This round brings the total invested to date to $24.6 million.

Marketing Evolution will use the new funding for product innovation, expanding marketing and sales departments and supporting its growing global customer base. Jeff Horing, co-founder and managing director at Insight Venture Partners, will join Marketing Evolution’s Board of Directors.

The company's software combines measurement, insights, optimization and execution, using person-level data and analytics.