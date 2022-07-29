Google Delays Demise of Cookies, Cynthia.io Launches On Demand AI Platform, More CX News

Share Save

Google delays demise of cookies, Bain & Company debuts NPSx, Cordial secures $50M in Series C funding, more CX news.

Google’s hanging onto the third-party cookie for another year in its latest delay.

The demise of the third-party cookie in Chrome will have to wait until the “second half of 2024,” according to a July 27 blog post from Anthony Chavez, VP of the Privacy Sandbox for Google.

It marks the latest in a series of changes in the company’s plans to end the era of tracking internet users’ movements in Chrome browsers, via its tracking cookie. Google in late January abandoned its third-party cookies alternative plans, the open-source Privacy Sandbox known as “Federated Learning of Cohorts,” or FLoC. The replacement is Topics, which Google calls “a new Privacy Sandbox proposal for interest-based advertising.”

Google still expects by the third quarter of 2023 to launch the Privacy Sandbox APIs and be generally available in Chrome. But as developers adopt these APIs, Google will begin phasing out third-party cookies in Chrome in the second half of 2024.

“Although the end of third-party cookies has been delayed by Google until 2024, advertisers should not stop preparing for the world of advertising without them,” Jade Arenstein, global service lead of analytics, data and BI at marketing firm and Google Marketing Partner, Incubeta, said in an email to CMSWire. “They form a crucial part of our ability to successfully target and remarket to our users and we need to take this additional time given by Google to fully prepare for the post-cookie era.”

The best move for brands in the meantime is shifting the focus to first-party data to future-proof a business for when the cookie clock runs out; and it also has benefits in the near term, according to Barry Padgett, CEO of Amperity.

“The accuracy of third-party data has been steadily declining,” Padgett said in an email to CMSWire. “It’s not unusual to see match rates failing to 60% or lower, alienating customers and wasting resources. A strong foundation of unified customer profiles made from accurate first-party data drives stronger results, with match rates that can reach over 80%. A holistic customer view reduces expenses, grows revenue and improves the customer and employee experience.”

Cleaning up first-party data means connecting it with digital media spend, Padgett added. This helps avoid the fundamental issues with third-party cookies, including privacy concerns, data quality and increasing costs, he added.

“Google may have pushed back the deadline but brands that forge ahead with the shift to a first-party data foundation can benefit today,” Padgett said.

Google’s Chavez said this week the most consistent feedback for Google is brands need for more time to evaluate and test the new Privacy Sandbox technologies before deprecating third-party cookies in Chrome.

“This deliberate approach to transitioning from third-party cookies ensures that the web can continue to thrive, without relying on cross-site tracking identifiers or covert techniques like fingerprinting,” Chavez said. “For these reasons, we are expanding the testing windows for the Privacy Sandbox APIs before we disable third-party cookies in Chrome.”

Developers can already test these APIs today, he added, and beginning in early August, the Privacy Sandbox trials will expand to millions of users globally.

In other customer experience and digital marketing software news…

Cynthia.io Launches On-Demand AI Platform

Los Angeles-based Cynthia.io has announced the soft launch of its cognitive search platform for B2B companies featuring ecommerce and bespoke industry applications. The company also announced that it has strategic pre-seed funding from early-stage technology investors.

Cynthia.io will use the money to develop and commercialize its deep learning technology. The company will expand partnerships with natural language understanding, search, recommendations and predictive analytics companies that use neural networks and machine learning models.

"We are very excited to join the Cynthia.io family and help to facilitate growth in the areas of artificial intelligence and machine learning," Christophe Thomas, managing partner of investor CMT Portfolio Advisors, said in a statement. "We have reviewed many companies in this sector and believe that Cynthia.io is developing in areas that will create a true paradigm shift for the sector. We are excited to be the first investment group to bring outside capital to Cynthia.io and will work closely with the company on strategy and in an advisory role."

Related Article: Microsoft Debuts Contact Center Platform, Contentsquare Closes $600M, More CX News

Bain & Company Debuts NPSx

Bain & Company has launched NPSx, a customer experience (CX) training and certification.

Bain & Company's experience includes 1,600 Net Promoter System and CX projects across regions and industries. Each of the CX courses are online. Those who take a minimum of five core courses and a certification exam can register to become a Bain-certified CX practitioner.

NPSx's courses includes:

CX and Net Promoter Score fundamentals

Customer insights and analytics

Earned growth and customer economics

Customer experience design

CX build and execution

"We want to provide customer-obsessed individuals and brands with the very best in innovative CX and NPS training, empowering our customers to deliver great experiences for their own customers," Darci Darnell, a Bain & Company partner and global head of its customer practice, said in a statement. "Our content builds on decades of Bain's best practice cross-industry experience and follows on the tremendous success of our recent book, 'Winning on Purpose: The Unbeatable Strategy of Loving Customers.'"

Neustar, Adverity Partner to Help Marketers

Neustar, a TransUnion company, has announced a partnership with integrated data platform Adverity. The aim is to enable marketers to connect all of their data to help improve their marketing and brand performance.

This partnership enables Neustar to leverage Adverity Connect’s automated data integrations and data management capabilities for advanced marketing analytics modeling powered by Neustar Optimizer.

“Data management is a critical first step in the journey to data-driven marketing,” Mike Finnerty, SVP global services at Neustar, a TransUnion company, said in a statement. “By partnering with Adverity, our clients can now easily organize and structure their marketing data and then use that data for advanced marketing analytics, saving significant time in the process.”

Cordial Secures $50M in Series C Funding

Cordial, a cross-channel marketing and data management platform, has raised $50 million in a Series C venture round. NewSpring led the round with new investor ABS Capital. This round brings the total investment in Cordial to $85 million, including funding from previous investors High Alpha and Upfront Ventures.

"The fundamentals of customer engagement have radically shifted. If marketers are not connecting all of their data to marketing execution they are at a significant disadvantage. Cordial gives marketers the technology and tools to use customer and business data for hyper-personalized messaging in real-time, in one platform," Jeremy Swift, CEO and co-founder of Cordial, said in a statement.

"We created Cordial with great intention, building for this new horizon of customer engagement. Cordial gives marketers the ability to use data to engage customers in ways that legacy Marketing Clouds and next-generation providers simply cannot. This new capital allows us to create even more ways for enterprise marketers to deliver outsized value to their customers while continuing to transform our category."