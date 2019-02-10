Studies have shown that empathy is a key when it comes to customer success. Customer experience champions take this idea and run with it, by amplifying the customer voice. They need to be collaborative problem solvers and can’t be scared to get their hands dirty. If you think this job description fits, you’ll probably want to check out our top article of the week in the list below. Explore our weekly recap of CMSWire happenings to see up and coming events.
Quick, give me the headlines:
- Become a Customer Experience Champion (and Create a Team of Champions Too)
By Fabrice Martin | Feb 7, 2019
Listen up! Empathy is key when building your CX champions.
- When Marketing Personalization Becomes Too Intrusive
By Erika Morphy | Feb 5, 2019
Are you walking the fine line between helpful and creepy? Read this article a.s.a.p.
- 7 Examples of Digital Workplace Chatbots
By Dom Nicastro | Feb 8, 2019
Be on the lookout for the likes of Samanage, Montage, AvePoint and more.
- Chatbot or Chatbaby? Why Chat Technology Needs Time to Mature
By Simon Dance | Feb 6, 2019
“A recent study from software company Acquia found that 45 percent of consumers in North America, Australia and Europe describe chatbots a ‘annoying’” … real mature, guys.
- How to Map Out a Successful Artificial Intelligence Strategy
By Erika Morphy | Feb 7, 2019
Step one: use a solid case. Step two: It’s all in the data. Step Three: read this article.
- Marketers Feel Unfulfilled, There Is a Fix
By Virginia Backaitis | Feb 5, 2019
MarketingProfs and Mantis Research recently partnered to determine how modern marketers feel about their work. The result? As many as 47 percent do not feel fulfilled. If you’re managing a marketing team, here’s what you should know.
- What to Consider Before Bringing Chatbots Into Your Organization
By David Roe | Feb 7, 2019
One of the biggest challenges over the years as new technologies emerge has been deciding what technologies and which vendors to trust.
- How to Convince Your CFO to Invest in Customer Experience
By Mazen Ghalayini | Feb 5, 2019
ROI talks.
- An Iterative Approach to Digital Transformation
By Lisa Croft | Feb 5, 2019
Digital transformation is an ongoing process that requires continuous monitoring.
- Want to Use Chatbots and Smart Speakers in Your Workplace? Think Big
By James Dellow | Feb 4, 2019
Before implementing, ask yourself if they will improve the employee experience.
Featured Events
- February 12 — [CMSWire Webinar] Getting the Employee Digital Experience Right in 10 Easy Steps
- February 27 — Personalization at Scale: Where Do You Measure Up?
- April 28 — Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo San Diego 2019
- June 19 — Digital Workplace Experience Chicago 2019
- November 4 — DX Summit Chicago 2019