- Customer Churn: Spotting Warning Signs to Win Customers Back Stuart Russell | April 14. Attracting new customers can cost multiple times more than engaging existing customers. Analyzing your data and encouraging consistent transactions are just two ways to ward off this issue.
- The Best CX Lessons From Real Customer Conversations Jennifer Torres | April 14. Read real conversations for insight on how to improve CX at your company. These conversations truly highlight the importance of empathy and positive interactions.
- Insider's Look at Google Bard and How Can it Help Marketers Pierre DeBois | April 14. Bard, developed by Google, is just one of many new chatbots. What exactly are its capabilities? What makes it different from the others?
- UX Research vs. UX Design: Exploring Key Differences Tobias Komischke | April 13. The UX profession is developing increasingly specialized areas. UX research and UX design are quickly diverging, requiring entirely different skill sets.
- How to Choose the Best Chatbot for Your Business Allen Bernard | April 12. There are several popular chatbot options now, such as ChatGPT, Bard, and Bing AI. Studying how both the chatbots and your customers work is key to choosing the best one.
- 3 Ways to Generate Millions of Free Brand Awareness Impressions Victoria Davitashvili | April 12. The title sounds pretty exciting, doesn’t it? Millions of free impressions? You can help your company achieve this by working on a few basic fields, such as tailoring SEO and working with video content.
