PHOTO: Aaron Stidwell

Pundits have been saying for years now that customer experience will be the basis on which most companies compete. And from the look of financial services, the pundits were speaking the truth. Our top article this week looks at how firms in the financial industry are competing for customers when it's hard to differentiate on any other basis. Read more about this and more in our top articles, resources and events of the week below.

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources