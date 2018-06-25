In case you missed it, our own Dom Nicastro attended SAP’s Sapphire Now conference this month and brought back nine takeaways from the conference. Learn more about this in the first article, below. Machine learning was also a topic of interest on our site last week, as several articles regarding the topic were among our highest viewed articles.
Check out all of this and much more with our weekly recap of articles, resources and events for the week.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- 9 Takeaways from SAP's Sapphire Now
By Dom Nicastro | Jun 18, 2018
“SAP made a big statement for its front-end, customer experience vision this month at its... 22,000-attendee Sapphire Now customer conference... in Orlando, Fla.”
- Machine Learning Fragmentation Is Slowing Us Down: There Is a Solution
By Peter McGuinness | Jun 18, 2018
Standardization will help us achieve our machine learning goals.
- Are Senior Managers Out of Touch With Workers' Digital Needs?
By David Roe | Jun 18, 2018
There’s a digital disconnect plaguing the majority of non-IT workers.
- 11 Enterprise Agile Management Tools That Top Gartner's List
By Kaya Ismail | Jun 21, 2018
AgileCraft, Atlassian and Blueprint top the list.
- The Enterprise Chatbot: Your Future Coworker?
By David Roe | Jun 12, 2018
How chatbots in the workplace can add value to business operations.
- Chris McNulty: The Digital Workplace Is About Progress, Not Perfection
By China Louise Martens | Jun 18, 2018
“The most successful [organizations] deploy their digital workplace projects as a series of small iterative changes.”
- Why the Golden Circle Is Relevant for the Digital Workplace
By Oscar Berg | Jun 20, 2018
Ask why, not what when it comes to your digital workplace.
- Top 15 Enterprise Video Content Management Systems
By Kaya Ismail | Jun 19, 2018
Tap into the video market, set to be worth around $13.3 billion by 2022.
- Practical Ways Chatbots Are Addressing Enterprise CX Problems
By David Roe | Jun 19, 2018
There is still a lot to be developed, but advantages to utilizing chatbots in enterprise CX include time saving, money saving and customer management.
- Great Customer Journeys Begin With the Right Tools
By Douglas Eldridge | Jun 20, 2018
Investment in the right CX tools will be your foundation for success.
