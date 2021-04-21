Online tech-focused retailer Newegg got in on the Doge Day fun on Monday by announcing that it will now be accepting Dogecoin as an official payment method. Newegg has been eager to accept the shift to digital currency. In 2014, the company was the principal e-retailer to accept Bitcoin for payment of purchases made on Newegg. The organization is also allowing users to pay with Dogecoin while shopping on the website.

“The excitement and momentum around cryptocurrency are undeniable, and the recent surge in Dogecoin value underscores the need to make it easier for customers to make purchases with this popular cryptocurrency,” said Andrew Choi, Sr. brand manager of Newegg.

While checking out on Newegg.com, customers who need to pay with Dogecoin just select "Edit" in the payment section on the checkout page, then select BitPay. Customers can then complete their transactions using Dogecoin held in their digital wallet.

“We’re committed to making it easy for our customers to shop however works best for them, and that means letting them complete transactions with the payment method that suits them best. To that end, we’re happy to give Dogecoin fans an easy way to shop online for tech,” said Choi.

What's Dogecoin Connection to 4/20?

What started as slang for marijuana and hashish consumption (particularly smoking around the time 4:20 p.m.) has grown into cannabis-centric celebrations that occur every year on April 20 (a.k.a 4/20). However, 4/20 also has significance with Dogecoin, the parody cryptocurrency created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus. Derived from the “Doge” meme, usually featuring a Shiba Inu dog surrounded by Comic Sans text, 4/20 has been dubbed Doge Day by enthusiasts on Twitter.

The meme became popular circa 2013 and shortly thereafter Dogecoin was launched. Palmer said his goal was to make this technology interesting to new users and to empower development and innovation. To that end, he used the Dogecoin meme to garner positive interest in cryptocurrency.

It’s Newegg’s hope that the celebration of Doge Day will enable the digital currency’s advocates to raise the coin's worth to hit $1. Currently, it is sitting at $0.41, compared to $0.09 just a week ago. Year to date, the coin has gained more than 8,700%.