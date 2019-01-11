OneLogin, provider of a cloud-based unified access management system, has closed $100 million in growth financing. New investors Greenspring Associates and Silver Lake Waterman, Silver Lake’s late-stage growth capital fund, led the funding. The round also includes existing investors CRV and Scale Venture Partners. OneLogin has received a total of more than $170 million in funding to date.

OneLogin will use the money to accelerate adoption of its new products, such as Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and to offer software in the Unified Access Management (UAM) category, which enables a cohesive approach to managing access for both SaaS and on-premises application environments. It also extends access management to networks and devices using cloud infrastructure. OneLogin, which has approximately 250 employees globally, is looking to expand in North America and Europe. It recently opened a new growth center at the Atlanta Tech Park and a development center in Seattle.

In other customer experience software news ...

Apple Hires Facebook Whistleblower

Apple is upping its privacy game with a former Facebook employee. According to reports in the Financial Times (subscription required) and Business Insider, Apple has hired Sandy Parakilas, who accused Facebook publicly of covert data harvesting after news broke of the Cambridge Analytica scandal last year. “My concerns were that all of the data that left Facebook servers to developers could not be monitored by Facebook, so we had no idea what developers were doing with the data,” he told the Guardian.

Enter Apple. According to the Financial Times report, Parakilas will join Apple's privacy team as a product manager. He'll be trying to do for Apple what he accused Facebook of not doing well: protecting people's privacy and preventing it from collecting unnecessary amounts of data, according to the Business Insider. Parakilas has served as chief strategy officer for the Center for Humane Technology.

BookingBug Launches Studio

BookingBug, a customer journey management provider, has announced the launch of Studio. The new offering provides customer insights and analytics. It supports a fully integrated suite of modules. The offering includes 360-degree customer profiles, multi-location staff management, new business insights, enhanced calendar functionality, a new call center module and a refreshed concierge UI.

Apttus Appoints Frank Holland as CEO

Apttus has named Frank Holland its chief executive officer. The company provides an end-to-end business process optimization platform.

Holland brings a 20-year history in corporate vice president and general manager roles at Microsoft. Most recently, he led the growth of Microsoft’s Dynamics CRM and ERP products. He also led customer-facing processes associated with the $26 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016. Before taking on the role as CVP of Dynamics, Holland ran Microsoft’s $4 billion advertising sales business. He was Microsoft’s corporate vice president of operations.

Holland takes over for co-founder and CEO Kirk Krappe, who left the company in July. Executive chairman David Murphy, who assumed the role of interim CEO following Thoma Bravo's acquisition of the company in the fall, will help Holland through the transition.

Optimizely Appoints Sales, Marketing Leaders

Optimizely, which offers digital experience optimization, has named Eric Anderson the chief revenue officer and Jo Ann Sanders the new vice president of product marketing. Anderson will lead Optimizely's sales team as the company continues to capitalize on its exceptional market opportunity and value proposition. Sanders will take a leading role in defining and executing product marketing strategy, including focus on Optimizely's Full Stack product.

Anderson previously served as chief revenue officer at Spredfast. Anderson also served in executive roles at companies like Return Path, Nuance Communications and Virtuoz. Sanders served as vice president of marketing at Xamarin, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2016. Sanders also worked for Adobe Systems and Appcelerator.

HubSpot Launches Zoom Integration

HubSpot, a marketing automation platform, announced a new integration with Zoom Video Communications this week. The integration is designed to help customers have better meetings and incorporate video into their marketing, sales and service activities. HubSpot customers can now automatically use Zoom to host meetings scheduled from HubSpot and deliver Zoom Video Webinars inside of the HubSpot platform with a new Zoom workflow action. Zoom is the seventh HubSpot-built integration launched over the past year, joining Slack, Shopify, Stripe, YouTube, Workplace by Facebook and Vidyard.

Gladson Acquires Edgenet

Gladson announced it has acquired Edgenet, a product content management software provider. Gladson offers digital content creation and technology-enabled dissemination capabilities. Edgenet has a network of more than 10,000 brands and expands Gladson's leadership position in its core markets, according to company officials. In January, Gladson acquired FSEnet+, a GS1 GDSN certified data management and syndication provider; in March, Gladson acquired Webcollage, the leading platform for managing and publishing rich product information across a vast network of retailer sites globally; and in June, Gladson acquired Nutritionix, a leading interactive digital platform that allows its users to upload, organize, track and publish nutrition data.

Akamai Acquires Janrain

Akamai has acquired Janrain and will combine the Janrain Identity Cloud and the Akamai Intelligent Platform. This is designed to make Akamai's security and performance solutions fully "identity aware," Akamai's John Summers wrote in a blog post about the deal. "Identity is critical to enforcing strong access controls to mitigate risk while maintaining superior user experiences," Summers added. "By adding Identity management to the Akamai Edge, Akamai is better positioned to secure against expanding threats while also enabling superior web experiences."

Janrain provides customer identity and access management and brings identity awareness to online engagements through social and traditional registration, login, authentication, single sign-on, and end-user profile data storage and management, according to Summers.