OSF Digital Acquires Oegen, Sprinklr Teams With Salesforce on CXM and CRM, More News

Bidgely announces partnership with NISC, Gartner analyst appointed chief experience officer at Calabrio, OSF Digital acquires Oegen, more CX news.

OSF Digital, a provider of digital transformation service and a Salesforce partner offering consultancy, configuration, design and development, has announced the acquisition of Oegen, a U.K.-based Salesforce consulting firm.

Company officials said the acquisition will allow the expansion of a Salesforce Experience Cloud team in the U.K. region and expand the multicloud center of excellence and delivery team.

“This acquisition will help to deepen our customer relationships in EMEA in many verticals,” Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital, said in a statement. “We are serious about further strengthening our Salesforce multicloud services globally. Oe:gen’s agility and commitment to excellence align very well with OSF’s values and mission.”

Bidgely Partners With NISC to Enhance CX

The National Information Solutions Cooperative (NISC), an IT company that develops and supports software and hardware solutions, has announced a partnership with Bidgely’s UtilityAI, an AI-powered, energy analytics company.

Company officials said Bidgely’s AI-powered energy insights are embedded within NISC’s software platform to provide utility members with a 360-degree view of their energy consumers, improving various customer touchpoints, such as customer service, call center experiences and targeted marketing programs.

“Bidgely’s energy insights are a perfect complement to our SmartHub and Meter Data Management Strategies, and we are excited to introduce a new set of offerings to our utility cooperative members,” David Bonnett, vice president of product management for NISC, said in a statement. “As we continually increase our member base and service offerings, we are confident Bidgely’s scalable and highly secure solutions will continue to grow with us.”

Bloomreach, Emporix and Kontent.ai Join the MACH Alliance

MACH Alliance, a nonprofit co-operation of technology companies, has announced its latest group of new member companies, including Bloomreach, Emporix and Kontent.ai.

The new additions bring MACH Alliance to over 70 members. MACH, which stands for Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS and Headless, requires that all members meet a stringent set of certification standards.

“As with all new members that join the Alliance, we feel tremendous pride in continuing to attract such a reputable group of global leaders who believe in our mission,” Casper Rasmussen, MACH Alliance president said in a statement. “The fact we’re seeing companies like Bloomreach and Kontent.ai reshape their portfolio and product strategy sends a strong message to the market that MACH is not only the future standard for enterprise technology best practice, it’s the standard now. At a time when economic factors have forced many organizations to cut back spend on technology and innovation, we’re seeing that businesses who’ve embraced MACH are faring better by being able to adapt and respond faster.”

Gartner's Jim Davies Joins Calabrio as Chief Experience Officer

Calabrio, a software solutions company, has announced that Jim Davies, a former Gartner analyst, has joined the company as chief experience officer (CXO). Davies served as vice president of research at Gartner for more than 20 years.

Company officials said in this new executive leadership role, Davies will work directly with Calabrio customers and prospects to prioritize contact center strategies and employee engagement as well as elevate their use of technology.

“As we began to think about this role, I immediately thought about Jim as the perfect candidate. We are really glad that he saw it that way too and agreed to continue his thought leadership with us here at Calabrio,” Tom Goodmanson, president and CEO of Calabrio said in a statement. “He has a deep understanding of the operational challenges facing contact centers today and where workforce performance solutions can level up the customer journey. Jim was at the forefront of the customer-first movement, advising companies to take a deeper look at how agent performance and engagement can directly correlate to business-elevating customer experiences (CX).”

Openprise Introduces RevOps Data Automation Cloud

Openprise, a data orchestration platform, has announced the launch of the Openprise RevOps Data Automation Cloud, built for the specific needs of RevOps leaders and the RevOps data automation market.

According to company officials the Openprise RevOps Data Automation Cloud consists of three core layers: data orchestration, no-code full-funnel automation builders, and funnel measurement and instrumentation.

“The Openprise RevOps Data Automation Cloud and our next-generation solutions enable you to directly link all your work to business values and scale across organizational boundaries without needing additional resources,” Ed King, founder and CEO at Openprise, said in a statement. “Having both scalability and flexibility means you can truly transform RevOps into a competitive differentiator — a multiplier of investment, performance and speed.”

Klaviyo Acquires Napkin.io

Klaviyo, a technology company that provides a marketing automation platform, announced it acquired Napkin.io, a cloud computing infrastructure company.

Company officials said that Napkin.io is Klaviyo’s first acquisition and underscores the company’s commitment to the developer community.

“Klaviyo is focused on providing the best possible experience for our customers — and that means opening up our platform to allow developers to build on top of our existing offerings,” Ed Hallen, co-founder and chief product officer of Klaviyo, said in a statement. “Last year a few members of our team discovered Napkin.io and were immediately impressed with the power of the software, clear user interface, and unique feature set which are all Klaviyo-level quality. Further, Nick shares our vision and DNA as a builder and creator — and he is passionate about the developer experience. We’re excited to see what we can build together.”

As part of the acquisition, Nick Sypteras, the founder of Napkin.io, will join the Klaviyo team, reporting to the vice president of Data Science, Ezra Freedman.

“When I first started working with the Klaviyo team, I was struck by how similarly we think about empowering creators,” Nick Sypteras said in a statement. “Napkin.io was founded on the premise that we need a more powerful way to turn an idea into running code quickly with no set up, no dependencies and no slog. Klaviyo customers know they can launch a campaign in an hour and go from an idea in the shower to money in the bank in the same day. As code continues to eat the world, it’s only right that we have a more powerful way to support the ideas brands have to better serve their customers. I’m thrilled to become a Klaviyo and work alongside the team to build best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

Interactions Launches Trustera

Interactions, a conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, has announced the launch of Trustera, a real-time, audio-sensitive redaction platform.Company officials said Trustera will preemptively identify and protect sensitive information like credit card numbers, and its full benefits include, conversational AI-powered redaction, front-end support to other platform integrations that enable real-time agent assist, sentiment analysis and post-call analytics, PCI compliance reporting and bilingual capabilities.

“Every day, millions of customers give their personal information to the companies they do business with — yet there are no real safeguards in place to protect that information. We built Trustera to fix this unacceptable status quo,” Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions, said in a statement. “Trustera is ushering in a new, much-needed standard for contact center security. It’s the only solution on the market that prevents fraud at the source for both companies and consumers, bolstering brand loyalty and customer trust in the process.”

Sprinklr Teams With Salesforce to Unify CXM and CRM

Sprinklr, a SaaS customer experience management (CXM) platform, has announced an expanded partnership with Salesforce, a customer experience customer relationship management company (CRM).

“Connecting with customers across the digital platforms they choose is critical for businesses digitally transforming,” Amy Gorman, vice president ISV sales at Salesforce, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be working with Sprinklr to help companies create a truly unified view of their customers.”

With this partnership, Salesforce and Sprinklr will work together with Accenture to identify mutual accounts and bring combined solutions to market for global enterprise customers.

“Accenture Song continues to be on the leading edge of harnessing the on-going technology revolution with its deep understanding of customers and enterprises to create new growth frontiers and opportunities,” Robert Harles, managing director and global lead social media and emerging channels at Accenture Song, said in a statement. "Our expanded relationship with Sprinklr and Salesforce will help our shared customers to continually collect data, extract insights, and act in a timely way to deliver exceptional modern experiences."

Company officials said the Sprinklr platform pulls in petabytes of structured and unstructured data from customers engagements on 30-plus external channels from phone systems, chat apps, social media platforms, review sites and customer service platforms and interprets that data to provide insights to the company on how to measure and improve customer experience.

“Sprinklr has been helping enterprises gain visibility into customer support issues and contact info through our integration to Salesforce for more than five years. Now the integration has grown into a partnership,” Doug Balut, senior vice president of global alliances at Sprinklr, said in a statement. “Sprinklr is looking forward to teaming with Salesforce and our partners like Accenture to help more enterprises eliminate operational inefficiencies, reduce costs and improve customer experiences.”

