OpenAI is broadening its AI horizons with the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a new and advanced offering designed for large organizations with complex operational needs. Coming nine months after the original ChatGPT became a favorite in more than 80% of Fortune 500 firms, the enterprise-focused version boasts enhanced security features, improved performance and customized options tailored for big business.

Distinct from its free-to-use ChatGPT and the subscription-based ChatGPT Plus, the pricing for ChatGPT Enterprise is not publicly disclosed — so those interested must reach out to the company's sales department for details.

Safeguarding Conversations, One Bit at a Time

According to OpenAI, with Enterprise, customer prompts and company data are off-limits for model training. Conversations are encrypted in transit and at rest, relying on an advanced Encryption Standard with a 256-bit key size (AES-256) and Transport Layer Security (TLS 1.2+).

The system is also SOC 2 compliant, a certification earned following an auditing process to confirm that companies are handling data safely and correctly, especially those storing customer information in the cloud.

In a blog post, OpenAI said “You own and control your business data in ChatGPT Enterprise. We do not train on your business data or conversations, and our models don’t learn from your usage.”

Further, the updated admin console simplifies team management while providing domain verification, Single Sign-On (SSO) and insights into usage.

ChatGPT Enterprise Boosts Speed and Input Capacity

In a marked departure from its predecessor, ChatGPT Enterprise aims to lift many of the limitations users faced with the GPT-4 model. Where GPT-4 restricted users to 50 messages every three hours, the enterprise version scraps these usage caps entirely. According to OpenAI officials, it also promises performance that's up to twice as fast and includes a 32k context window — enabling the processing of inputs that are up to four times lengthier.

The enterprise edition also extends its capabilities to data analysis with a feature once called Code Interpreter, now available without restrictions and allowing both technical and non-technical teams to conduct quick analyses. It comes with unlimited access to advanced data analysis features and can handle larger text chunks for more contextual conversations.

For organizations looking to adapt ChatGPT to their specific needs, shared chat templates are now available to facilitate collaboration and establish common workflows. And those interested in fully custom solutions can make use of free API credits included in the pricing.

ChatGPT Enterprise: A Game-Changer or Startup Killer? Social Media Weighs In

OpenAI took to X yesterday (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to announce the news in a post that racked up more than 1.9 million views within 19 hours.

So far, the response is overwhelmingly positive with many users calling it a “game changer” and others referring to it as the “best thing to happen to B2B saas.”

“Great for companies wanting to use their knowledge securely. Can't wait to see how it makes a difference!” @UsmanTechDrive posted.

“I truly believe this announcement and release of an ‘enterprise’ ready solution is an inflexion point. AI within global business is about to become as disruptive as the personal computer, maybe even more so,” added Enterprise DNA.

But not everyone is excited.

“Rip api developers.” @illyism shared, while @vinodvarma24 posted “~500 startups died today :|”

What's Next on the Enterprise Roadmap?

OpenAI is already eyeing further improvements, including features that would enable businesses to integrate ChatGPT Enterprise with existing software applications securely and plans to roll out more specialized tools, along with offerings designed for smaller team sizes.

ChatGPT Enterprise is available now and the company says it is currently “onboarding as many enterprises as we can over the next few weeks.”

It’s been a busy month for OpenAI, in August alone, the company announced the latest updates to its conversational AI chatbot ChatGPT with clickable generated suggestions. Followed quickly by the release of GPTBot, a web crawler aimed at improving AI systems with more accurate, relevant and timely responses.

And in its first acquisition in seven years, OpenAI announced that it secured the entire team from Global Illumination, a New York-based startup known for its innovative AI-driven creative tools and digital platforms.

As companies increasingly rely on AI for various operational aspects, ChatGPT Enterprise could serve as a significant milestone in the marriage between enterprise requirements and artificial intelligence capabilities.