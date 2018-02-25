Wow, what a week! In case you missed it (ICYMI), the following articles caught your eye last week. Many of you wanted to learn how to get the most out of Office 365 tools (understandably), others were looking to understand how machine learning will tame the explosion of unstructured data and still others wanted to know why data alone isn't the end all be all answer we'd like it to be. Those were just a few of this week's topics of interest, so take a look and let me know your thoughts in the comments below.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- Office 365 Tools: Where to Begin
By Joelle Farley | Feb. 20, 2018
Office 365 tools can be helpful if you know where to begin and how to use them. This article helps you lay the groundwork for getting the most out of your investment.
- How Machine Learning Will Tame the Explosion of Unstructured Data
By Jeetu Patel | Feb. 21, 2018
Patel digs past the hype to see what machine learning and artificial intelligence means for organizations everywhere, today and what they might mean for the workplace of tomorrow.
- Why Data Alone Won't Produce Insights
By David Roe | Feb. 21, 2018
I know what you’re thinking: data is ev-er-y-thing! While it is important, Roe details, “training, support and onboarding processes are needed to help most self-service users produce meaningful output ....”
- What's Behind the Elastic-Swiftype Acquisition
By Miles Kehoe | Feb. 21, 2018
Last November, Elastic acquired Switftype. To some, this didn’t make sense. Kehoe takes a deeper look into why this happened (and why it’s important).
- Can Agile Marketing Help Streamline Your Strategy?
By Dom Nicastro | Feb. 20, 2018
Tom Cruise isn’t the only one feeling the need for speed. “According to a CMO Council survey, 52 percent of consumers said the most important attribute of a brand experience is fast response times to issues, needs, requests and suggestions.”
- What DataOps Is and How It Can Deliver Better, Cross-Functional Analytics
By Virginia Backaitis | Feb. 20, 2018
Backatis reveals the newest approach to data management, which is said to bring together data workers. DevOps meets data engineers meets data scientists … communication improvement achievement unlocked.
- 7 Sites for Marketers to Grow Their Network
By Dom Nicastro | Feb. 21, 2018
Hey Marketers! Want to grow your network? Check out these sites. You won’t be disappointed.
- The Benefits and Challenges of Microservices Architecture
By Kaya Ismail | Feb. 21, 2018
Mega-brand tested and approved. Smaller companies, maybe not so much.
- The Customer Is Always Right, Right?
By Erika Morphy | Feb 20, 2018
Morphy digs into why we should sometimes take the voice of the customer with a big grain of salt.
- GDPR Affects Small Businesses Too
By Dana Simberkoff | Feb 20, 2018
Essentially, no organization is pardoned.
