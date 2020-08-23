Personalization has long been seen as a key to build customer loyalty and boost sales. But when the stats show that 80% of consumers are more likely to buy when given a more individualized approach, it’s now essential that businesses embrace each customer’s unique journey. Scott Clark has advice on how to master that. Elsewhere, we take a look at what traits are necessary for a successful CLO and ways to spot — and prevent —employee burnout.
Quick, Give Me the Headlines:
- 6 Personalization Tips for a Better Customer Experience Scott Clark | August 10
When it comes to branding, generic is synonymous with irrelevant.
- Digital Transformation, Round Two: Time to Get On Board Anita Brearton | August 17
"Digital transformation" is not new to the professional lexicon, but its vitality has evolved in the COVID-19 world.
- Top Skills and Traits of a Chief Learning Officer Dom Nicastro | August 17
The CLO role is a fluid one, but there are certain things they must understand and be able to achieve.
- Employee Coaching Comes to the Masses Virginia Backaitis | August 20
Coaching has come a long way in recent years, as can be seen in the variety of approaches and tools now used.
- Designing Digital Customer Experiences for the Pandemic Age | David Weldon August 19
Important takeaway: if you believe your website is meeting everyone's needs, it’s time to rethink that.
- Content Syndication Is Making a Comeback: Here's How to Make it Work for You David Crane | August 18
B2B marketing spending is up in general, but why is content syndication in particular so hot right now?
- We Need 'Set it and Forget it' Governance John Mancini | August 17
Has Microsoft 365 cracked the code on governance?
- Where Automation Is Being Used in the Digital Workplace David Roe | August 19
Often seen as a threat to jobs, companies are finding new ways to help automation assist — not eliminate — employees.
- 6 Tips for an Engaging Mentoring Program Scott Clark | August 18
Mentorship is about more than teaching. Building relationships can improve skills and engage employees to keep talent around.
- Seeing the Signs of Workforce Burnout Kaya Ismail | August 17
Sorry, I’m too exhausted to come up with a description for this one.
