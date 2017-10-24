Jahia released a connector to Salesforce aimed at helping customers improve digital experiences while remaining compliant with the GDPR PHOTO: shutterstock

Geneva-based Jahia has released a bi-directional connector for Salesforce. Normally, the release of a connector is small change. This one, however, offers users ways of create superlative digital experiences from the Salesforce data. It also opens up the possibility of other connectors to customer data in the future, and provides a natural way for users to manage GDPR-dependent data.

Salesforce Connector

None of this is should be a surprise to anyone using Jahia over the past three years. Jahia has built its business on providing its customers digital experience management capabilities that offers data privacy. This new connector allows users to create, or update, a lead in Salesforce or update Jahia’s Marketing Factory profile of a contact or lead using data in Salesforce. “We noticed that more and more of our high end customers are using Salesforce as a repository for their CRM data. Many of them want to use some of the data and some of the actions to develop the experience of a customer is something that is requested by the customer,” Jahia CEO and co-founder Elie Auvray told CMSWire.

“The problem that we set out to solve is how do you use the data in a way that is easy to use for marketers. With any integration what is key is the ease of integration, then the maintenance and the final usage. This is part of that,” he said.

Marketing Factory and Unomi

Marketing Factory is a digital marketing personalization and optimization engine. It is designed to help digital marketing teams collect, analyze and adapt to their digital customers’ expectations and behavior, without help from their IT teams. Originally released in November 2015, Marketing Factory has developed rapidly with four releases a year since the original.

At the heart of Marketing Factory is the Apache Unomi platform. Unomi is an open source customer data platform that manages Jahia Marketing Factory customers, leads and visitors’ data, it opens up the possibility of many more connectors in the future. It is also a reference implementation of the Context Server Standardization (CXS) Standard. The OASIS and Unomi link are key in this release.

“Unomi, which is a data management hub, is completely open by nature. That's why we have also contributed the Salesforce connector [to Apache], because it's a great example of the openness of the platform,” Auvray said. “The Unomi platform has, because of its nature, interoperability with a whole load of platforms and any type of systems, but more importantly any platform that manages customer data.”

The interoperability is important. It means that Jahia will be able to build connectors for just about any technology that works with customer data to build or improve digital experiences, he added. “There are tons of systems that are collecting data and you can use that to change and personalize the experience of given sets of information be it a mobile application, or website. “The problem for most is that those applications are not talking to each other, they have created siloes with all the data that are different for each customer," he said.

The other element that is important is the role of the Context Server (CXS) standard. CXS provides companies with more effective ways to engage with their audiences and will gives users more control over the data that’s collected on them.

Marketing Factory and GDPR

It also simplifies management, integration and interoperability for WCM, Big Data, CRM, Digital Marketing and Data Management Platforms. CXS will enable data on user behavior to be collected and aggregated into profiles and user segments to be defined based on demographics. “The tracking of people in data collection is built into the system if someone says at one point that they want to anonymize the data, using it all they can have that data anonymized, data, or even delete it,” Auvray said.

The thinking is that a secured customer, a customer that feels that you are managing their data correctly and understands that you are doing correctly they will be happy to share it and more data for personalization.

In particular connecting to Marketing Factory offers:

1.Out-of-the-box privacy management: components for web integration, allowing for profile anonymization, which with the connector applies to Salesforce

2.Right to erasure: The bait to erase and any “privacy any event” (right of access, right of rectification, right to be forgotten). This is covered by the Marketing Factory "rules" to be shared with other applications.

3.Right to rectification: It is already possible for visitors from a DX-powered website to edit their personal data

4."Do not Track" browser instruction: This feature isn’t needed as part of the GDPR regulation, but comes with Marketing Factory and visitors from a DX-powered website to "block" the website from collecting their browsing data.

All these capabilities are key elements of GDPR which, Auvray argues, should be part of the digital experience anyway.

“The way you treat data will define you as a company. The regulations [GDPR] should be seen not as a constraint but an opportunity,” Auvray said.