PHOTO: Georgi Kirichkov

Life is changing for copywriters due to larger reach and thus, larger scale requirements for quality content. Because of this, AI is stepping up to the plate as copywriters’ new creative assistant. Tools such as Grammarly, Quill and Wordsmith are utilizing AI technology to give content marketers an edge. You can read about these tools and more with our weekly roundup of articles, resources and events, below. Gobble gobble!

Quick, give me the headlines:

Featured Events

Top Resources