Life is changing for copywriters due to larger reach and thus, larger scale requirements for quality content. Because of this, AI is stepping up to the plate as copywriters’ new creative assistant. Tools such as Grammarly, Quill and Wordsmith are utilizing AI technology to give content marketers an edge. You can read about these tools and more with our weekly roundup of articles, resources and events, below. Gobble gobble!
Quick, give me the headlines:
- How AI Is Transforming Copywriting
By Kaya Ismail | Nov. 13, 2018
AI and machine learning are helping organizations write more personalized copy and will be a big asset moving forward.
- What IoT Is Bringing to the Digital Workplace
By David Roe | Nov. 13, 2018
Tech and trends include: social, legal and ethical IoT, infonomics and data booking, and more.
- Stop Thinking AI vs. Human, Think AI With Human
By David Roe | Nov. 14, 2018
We're all in this together.
- The 4 Factors Defining Marketing’s Future
By Christine Crandell | Nov. 13, 2018
Chief marketing officers and VPs of marketing need to bring two things to the table: marketing-generated pipeline forecasts for the next three quarters and comparisons of actual results and forecasts for the past two years.
- Improving Employee Engagement Through Staff Training
By Kaya Ismail | Nov. 12, 2018
“Employees are engaged when they feel an emotional connection to, and passion for, the work they’re doing and the company they’re doing it for .…”
- Revamp Performance Reviews to Strengthen the Employee Experience
By Kaya Ismail | Nov. 12, 2018
How to make your performance reviews matter in a much more impactful way.
- Google Cloud Ups Its Enterprise AI Game
By Nicholas McQuire | Nov. 15, 2018
AI has become Google’s most important and successful weapon in its attempts to shake off its underdog status in the cloud wars.
- Connected Car Experiences in 2019: Exploring the Possibilities
By Kaya Ismail | Nov. 14, 2018
By 2020, we are expected to see more than 381 million connected cars on the road. And work may never be the same ....
- 7 Factors to Help Ensure Digital Workplace Success
By David Roe | Nov 15, 2018
Hint: it is not a one-size-fits all approach.
- Dear [NAME]: We’re All About Personalization
By Anita Brearton | Nov 14, 2018
It’s time to embrace the complexities of personalization, folks!
Featured Events
- November 29 — [Brightspot Webinar] Replatform Like a Pro: How to Accelerate Your Site Launches
- December 4 — [CMSWire Webinar] The State of Customer Communications Management: What’s New and What’s Next?
- December 5 — [CMSWire Webinar] Innovative Employee Engage Strategies
- December 6 — [CMSWire Webinar] 3 Major Trends in the Digital Customer Experience Ecosystem
- December 12 — [CMSWire Webinar] Benchmarking the Digital Workplace