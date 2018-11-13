PHOTO: Shutterstock

Creating high-quality content, at scale, is a challenge that almost every organization faces. Larger budgets can help, but as the need for content grows, and as more channels emerge, brands are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to help with the content creation process.

AI has already made a significant impact on digital experiences, but to find out how it’s changing the life of a copywriter (and a copy reader), we spoke to those in the know.

AI: Your New Creative Assistant

Elliott Sedegah, senior product marketing manager at Adobe, claims that thanks to mounting consumer expectations, brands will be faced with increasing pressures to quickly create “personalized and relevant digital experiences.” The kind of experiences that are only possible with a little help from AI. “AI is becoming your new creative assistant, and I see AI and machine learning being implemented as common tools that are specifically tasked with mundane processes that are currently holding marketers back from having sufficient time to be creative,” said Sedegah.

“Humans will always have value in content marketing; however, computers will not complain about having to add metadata, they will not try to avoid it, and they will work just as hard on the 100,000th image as on the first one, leaving more time for you to get creative,” Sedagah continued.

James Gill, head of content marketing at Further, agreed. "AI could start to help copywriters with things like analyzing market data and audience insights to suggest everything from photography guidelines to the tone of voice, to aspects of design,” Gill said.

However, Gill added that current AI technology is far from taking over content creation, noting that, even as we enter 2019, “we're still a long way off from AI being able to single-handedly create good copy.” Critical components of content such as satire, metaphors and the nuances of humor are “well out of reach of AI and maybe for some time yet,” Gill claimed.

Finally, Preeti Adhikary, VP marketing at Fusemachines, predicted that AI-enabled content marketing will be “more hyper-tailored, real-time and data-driven.”

“Machine Learning will enable large amounts of customer data to be stitched, analyzed and used for marketing purposes. There will be higher usage of chatbots, predictive analytics along with machine-enabled SEO optimization and curated content,” Adhikary said.

6 Copywriting Tools Already Leveraging AI

You don’t have to search too far to see AI-enabled copywriting tools in action. The following tools are already utilizing AI technology to give content marketers an edge.

According to its official blog, Grammarly is ‘powered by an advanced system that combines rules, patterns and AI techniques like machine learning, deep learning and natural language processing to improve your writing.”

Grammarly’s AI system “mimics” the way a human would write by combining machine learning capabilities with a multitude of natural language processing approaches.

Quill is a Natural Language Generation (NLG) platform that has been developed by Narrative Science. It is primarily used by enterprises to create “comprehensive narrative reporting” and deliver tailored customer communications.

The AI technology in Quill is programmed to analyze and interpret your data and configuration settings to develop a suitable tone and language that closely fits your business requirements.

Wordsmith is also an NLG platform that analyzes and transforms your data into a personalized narrative. It also features real-time content updates, complete narrative customization, and an API for flexible publishing.

Users can upload their data onto Wordsmith and create their own templates so they can develop a writing narrative.

Developed by Adobe, Assets Smart Tags is a content marketing tool that leverages both AI and machine learning capabilities. “Using machine-learning algorithms, this tool automatically adds metadata tags to image assets that you upload to a folder, making it easier and faster to track down images to be used in content marketing,” said Elliott Sedegah.

Acrolinx is a content strategy alignment tool that utilizes AI technology to read and amend your content so that it conforms to your brand’s standards. The tool analyzes a multitude of factors including tone of voice, style and approved language.

This tool makes use of machine learning to assist marketers with the formulation of new content ideas that will perform well. It generates ideas based on current competition and relevance, and it also automatically conducts research into the topic to evaluate whether the idea is worth spending time on.

How do you expect AI to change the copywriting landscape?