What Marketers Are Most Thankful for This Thanksgiving

The pandemic has all but passed, but economic uncertainty remains. What tools and strategies are marketers most thankful for this Thanksgiving?

It's been a tough couple of years since the pandemic abruptly changed the ways consumers shop, select and purchase products. Now that the world has emerged from its cocoon, economic uncertainty is still acutely felt. And while shoppers are back in stores — they still expect flawless online experiences infused with artificial intelligence and machine learning while still insisting on the human touch.

Through it all marketers have learned to adapt — fast.

It’s a well-known tradition in many families to go round the Thanksgiving table: give everyone an opportunity to share what they’re most thankful for. So, this year, we thought we’d gather around the proverbial table with a few marketers to see what made their roles richer in 2022 by sharing the marketing tools, technology or strategy they’re most thankful for this year.

Caroline Kempf, CMO, Geospace Technologies

I am thankful for the increasing intelligence applied to automated responses in email marketing campaigns. We are better able to respond quickly and effectively using predictive workflow tools.

Sharon Shapiro Rusinowitz, Director of Content Marketing, ChartHop

I'm thankful for the opportunity to work with a true team of content experts, ranging from SEO and copywriting to visual design and video to community building.

Content sits at the center of every marketing strategy, but not every team invests in content equally. The opportunity to build areas of expertise in house and invest in producing content across those areas can make all the difference in results.

George Davidson, Founder, The Lantern

In marketing strategy, I am thankful for checking and charge card spend analysis. As a new source of data, it is providing extraordinary levels of insight with large samples of data.

Mandy Dhaliwal, CMO, Nutanix

I am grateful for tech that aligns the interests of the GTM engine across marketing, sales and channel to focus on optimizing revenue.

David Meerman Scott, Author, 'The New Rules of Marketing & PR'

I'm thankful that marketers can reach billions of people instantly and for free. Yes, the new world of attention can be chaotic at times, but it sure beats the old days of paying for attention.

Victor Elmann, CMO, Circuit City

This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for machine learning because it's making my job as CMO easier and helping me deliver better results for my company. Machine learning is another AI technology that's revolutionizing marketing.

With machine learning, I can automate repetitive tasks like data entry and customer segmentation, which frees up my time to focus on strategic initiatives. Machine learning is also helping personalize the customer experience by delivering relevant content and offers at exactly the right time.