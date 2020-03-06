PHOTO: Shutterstock

How many workplace apps that were trendy six years ago have gone out of style? Companies are ditching apps that don’t spark joy, and freshening up their proverbial closets with tools that are more tailored to their needs. Data from Okta’s 7,400+ customers and the Okta Integration Network — which now includes over 6,500 integrations with cloud, mobile and web apps, and IT infrastructure providers — shows that companies around the world are increasingly investing in apps and tools focused on security, data and app development.

The research revealed that Snowflake, Atlassian Opsgenie and Splunk are among the fastest growing apps. There's also been a shakeup in the collaboration space — companies are turning from collaboration suites to relative newcomers like Slack and Zoom to get work done more efficiently and productively.

However, to find out what apps are the most current, we asked a number of digital employees what apps they are using on a daily basis.

1. Slack

Used for internal communications and managing projects to discuss and brainstorm with team members on various ideas.

2. Teams

Microsoft Teams is a unified communication and collaboration platform that combines persistent workplace chat, video meetings, file storage and application integration.

3. Trello

Used purely as project management software and as a snapshot for all the activities and tasks. Trello makes it easy to manage and see the progress being made on projects.

4. Zoom

Zoom provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing. Zoom offers communications software that combines videoconferencing, online meetings, chat and mobile collaboration.

5. Envoy

Bruce Hogan, CEO of SoftwarePundit, a technology research firm, said that one of the apps they have started using frequently is Envoy. This app provides visitor management, delivery management software and room booking solutions. He said the main reason his company uses Envoy is for visitor management. The application streamlines this process from creating the invite, notifying the visitor about the new appointment, prompting them to sign compliance documents upon arrival, and then notifying us that they've arrived. The application runs on an iPad at our front desk, which is easy to interact with and reduces paperwork.

6. Fishbowl

Mike Falahee, owner and CEO of Marygrove Awnings, said they are using the Fishbowl app and workplace software to help keep the business running. Fishbowl is a networking service for professionals in a variety of fields, including education. Fishbowl makes you verify your identity, but lets you post questions and responses anonymously. That enables you to ask sensitive questions or respond to sensitive questions without jeopardizing your privacy. “For such a premium product it is simple and intuitive to use, making it easy for anyone to pick up and we wanted to speed up and centralize our processes,” he said.

Fishbowl also offers data to agencies on how many employees are using Fishbowl. The app is also developing a paid model, positioning themselves as a tool for employee engagement, recruiting and diversity inclusion initiatives.

7. Intercom.io

Gene Caballero, founder of GreenPal, which has been described as a national Uber for lawn care, told us that they couldn't work without intercom.io. Intercom is a customer engagement tool that allows you to interact with customers at any point in time while they are on your site.

With this tool, his company is inserted into the on-boarding funnel and can reach out and talk to customers and get real-time feedback during critical moments of the sign-up process. With this data and real-time feedback, workers can make design or copy changes to improve the click-through rate and overall customer experience. “With these practices in place, we have seen over a 40% uplift in conversion after implementation,” Cabellero said.

8. Trello

Trello is a web-based Kanban-style list-making application which is a subsidiary of Atlassian. Originally made by Fog Creek Software in 2011, it was spun out to form the basis of a separate company in 2014 and later sold to Atlassian in January 2017. Trello is the go-to productivity app for Ethan Taub, CEO of financial institutions of Goalry and Loanry. He said that running a number of businesses can be a strain, but using Trello and the Kanban technique allows him to multi-task very effectively, and know where he is on any project/task at any time.

Trello allows workers to manage projects with less stress, making it enjoyable even. "Trello is highly visual, which makes it very intuitive and that suits how I work," Taub said. It also allows them to break big projects down into smaller doable chunks by creating cards for every process. These cards can be arranged into different columns representing different phases of a project. Cards are easily transferrable from columns once they are completed.

Final Thoughts

The Okta research concludes that while many of the current apps are here to stay, the script is changing. According to the research, “Data management tools are taking center stage. Developer tools are moving out from the wings and into the spotlight. Security tools are like bouncers popping up at every door and window. App adoption is growing across the board as customers become best-of-breed apps’ biggest fans.”