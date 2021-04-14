Oracle burst through the leaderboard this year in Forrester's Wave for Digital Experience Platforms PHOTO: Peter Kaminski

Oracle has announced Oracle Journeys, a new platform that aims to deliver a more intuitive, personalized, and streamlined employee experience within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). Oracle Journeys is meant to help organizations create a one-stop shop for employees as they navigate all aspects of work and complete complex tasks. The new capabilities should enable HR teams to create, tailor, and deliver step-by-step guidance to walk employees through events as diverse as onboarding, having a baby, returning to the workplace, launching a new product, or growing their career.

Taking a step back to look at the market holistically, we can see the biggest software companies, like Microsoft and SAP for example, entering the employee experience space and now Oracle is following suit. “Experience is the currency of the new economy. That applies to both customer experience and employee experience,” said Mark Feffer in a recent Reworked article. “Empathy at mass scale is the business differentiator of the 21st century,” said ServiceNow President and CEO Bill McDermott.

The last year has changed expectations of many workers. "With our homes doubling as offices over the past year, we've grown accustomed to the way technology improves our lives as consumers, and employees want that same experience at work," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "As offices reopen, it will be critical to provide consistent and positive experiences both in the office and for remote workers — but it doesn't stop there. Organizations need to provide guidance throughout an employee's entire career, from training to finding a mentor, returning to the workplace, and eventually traveling safely. Oracle Journeys will help HR teams provide value beyond traditional HR processes by tailoring unique experiences for their workforce.”

The new features in Oracle Journeys should help HR leaders by enabling them to move beyond standard HR workflows to create personalized, step-by-step guidance for any task. By providing easy access to AI-recommended processes tailored to individual needs, the idea is for this solution to help employees save time and improve productivity.

The latest innovations within Oracle Cloud HCM include:



Journeys LaunchPad: Delivers a single destination for employees to explore, launch, and share Journeys tailored to their needs. It can host any Journey applicable to an employee, assigned by their manager, or recommended by AI based on previous actions, events, or career progressions.

Delivers a single destination for employees to explore, launch, and share Journeys tailored to their needs. It can host any Journey applicable to an employee, assigned by their manager, or recommended by AI based on previous actions, events, or career progressions. Journeys Creator: Allows HR teams and managers to create, modify, and assign Journeys across the enterprise. HR leaders can access a library of pre-built Journey templates, which can be tailored to the unique needs of the organization, workforce, and individual teams.

Allows HR teams and managers to create, modify, and assign Journeys across the enterprise. HR leaders can access a library of pre-built Journey templates, which can be tailored to the unique needs of the organization, workforce, and individual teams. Journeys Booster: Helps integrate HR processes and other business functions such as finance, operations, and facilities management with third-party systems and external applications.

