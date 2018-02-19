In the era of talking refrigerators and sports cars drifting in space, the age-old landing page still has a role to play. Companies with forty or more landing pages get twelve times more leads than those with 5 or less, and yet getting landing pages built and tested is one of the top five challenges faced by B2B marketers.

What Is a Landing Page?

According to legend (and Wikipedia) landing pages originated in 2003 when Microsoft’s wanted to fix their poor sales figures for Microsoft Office. Their solution was the world’s first landing page.

Brands have countless uses for landing pages but these are the most common uses:

Capture leads

Grow email subscription lists

Personalize the initial interaction with visitors coming via ad campaigns

Make sales

Attract event attendees

Promote webinars

Dish out downloadables

But not every landing page is made equal. For some companies, their legacy WCMS just isn’t equipped to help marketers set up stunning, conversion-optimized landing pages in a reasonable amount of time. So, they turn to third-party landing page builders to get the job done faster — and rely on expert guidance on how to optimize landing pages without ready-made tools.

This list of enterprise landing page builders was put together after careful consideration, taking into account the existence of enterprise features, each platform’s enterprise clientele and testimonials, as well as the platform’s status and popularity within software review sites and industry reports.

Boasting over 200 templates, 5,000 fonts on Google Fonts and Adobe Typekit as well as 33 million integrated Bigstock stock images, Instapage is a capable landing page solution. Brands can leverage features such as real-time collaboration, instant feedback and edits, version history and enterprise-grade personalization.

Leadpages provides drag-and-drop customization, popup forms, A/B testing, analytics and built-in payment gateways. It also integrates with a host of third-party applications including Mailchimp, HubSpot and Salesforce.

Wishpond’s landing page offering features a drag-and-drop editor, 100+ mobile responsive templates, real-time analytics as well as CSS and Javascript customization. You can also follow up on conversions with email drip campaigns.

As the name suggests, Unbounce aims to stop your website visitors from "bouncing" off web pages. The Unbounce platform can thus build landing pages, sticky bars and popups with features like, brandable confirmation pages and cookie targeting. Agency-specific tools also exist, allowing users to manage multiple clients or campaigns from a single account.

With drag & drop WYSIWYG functionality, PageWiz lets brands automate their A/B tests, monitor real-time analytics, leverage APIs and even send lead capture data to several email addresses per landing page

With RallyMind, a DevHub product, brands can launch new landing pages by adding rows to a connected Google Sheet document. After creating a "Master Template," new landing pages — enhanced by A/B testing and analytics — can be launched in their 100’s from a Google Sheet, or by using the RallyMind JSON API.

Already a HubSpot customer? The HubSpot landing page builder enables brands to display personalized content, CTAs, and forms for each visitor segment. Content is dynamically shown based on visitor location, source, device, buying stage, or any other details stored in your connected HubSpot CRM.

The Ion Interactive landing page and microsite builder boasts an array of templates that can be branded, customized and launched by marketers alone. The landing page tool includes templates that are ideal for product promotions, eCommerce sales, squeeze pages and event microsites.

ClickFunnels provides users with a set of sales page templates designed to entice conversions and email signups. You can use it to build squeeze pages, reverse squeeze pages, lead magnet funnels, survey funnels and application funnels.

Lander serves up over 100 templates relating to eCommerce, events and service promotion. It boasts a drag-and-drop editor, welcome emails, auto-fill forms and A/B testing. Integrations include Facebook, Google Analytics, Marketo, Zapier and Ticket Tailor.

Prefer the familiarity of WordPress when it comes to landing page deployment? BeaerBuilder is a WordPress plugin that boasts translation-ready templates, WooCommerce integration, live front-end editing as well as shortcode and WordPress widget support.

Last but not least is Landingi with over 100 templates and a native image library. Landingi also boasts 800 Google Fonts, an icon library, user collaboration, landing page scheduling, autoresponders and webhooks.

