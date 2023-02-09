ChurnZero, the leading Customer Success platform and partner, has launched a free version of Customer Success AI (CS AI™), the first generative artificial intelligence built into a Customer Success platform. Starting today, any Customer Success professional or team can use CS AI to ideate and draft customer engagements, content, and strategy ideas on demand, with no ChurnZero subscription necessary to use the tool.

Customer Success AI, which ChurnZero launched this January, is the first generative artificial intelligence built into a Customer Success platform. Since launch, Customer Success teams using ChurnZero have saved thousands of hours by using CS AI to generate customer-facing and strategic content.

Similar to the ChurnZero in-app version, the free version of CS AI gives more Customer Success teams the opportunity to tackle the universal challenges of content creation and strategy ideation within a busy work schedule. Powered by generative AI technology from industry leader OpenAI, the tool requires users to enter only a few details to request an email, call script or list of ideas, which they can refine with further CS AI prompts or edit manually. Leaders and operations specialists can try CS AI as an assistant for generating ideas quickly and at scale, as they develop new playbooks and engagements. ChurnZero's accompanying library of suggested prompts provides guidance for bringing AI into more areas of the Customer Success workday.

"As champions of Customer Success teams everywhere, we're excited to open ChurnZero's Customer Success AI to everyone," said You Mon Tsang, co-founder and CEO, ChurnZero. "Our free version offers CS teams a way to be more productive, and to refocus on the higher-order tasks that create value, which is doubly important in today's economic climate."

To use Customer Success AI for free, visit ChurnZero.

About ChurnZero

ChurnZero is a recognized leader in Customer Success dedicated to helping subscription businesses succeed at scale. The company is known for its powerful, intuitive Customer Success platform and ongoing partnership with its customers to ensure they get everything they need to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and deliver the best possible customer experiences.

Through the platform, Customer Success teams can spot potential churn risks early and identify renewal and expansion opportunities. Best-in-class automation and in-app communication make it easy to engage with customers and lead them to value.

As Customer Success professionals serving Customer Success professionals, the ChurnZero team prides itself on being trusted partners, consultants, and coaches, so customers can focus on the work that matters to grow their businesses.

Founded in 2015, ChurnZero is a remote-first company with headquarters in Washington, D.C., and an office in Amsterdam.

Contact:

Chris Pilbeam

[email protected]