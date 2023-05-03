The stunning city of Prague is preparing to host the much-awaited Deliverability Summit 2023 on June 1st and 2nd at the esteemed Museum of Decorative Arts. This two-day conference will serve as a worldwide assembly for the email industry's top experts, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Email Service Providers (ESPs), marketers, and technology providers, who will convene to discuss the latest trends, best practices, and innovations in email delivery.



The Deliverability Summit 2023 offers attendees the chance to learn valuable insights into the latest trends and best practices in email deliverability, including strategies for improving inbox placement rates, managing sender reputation, and maximizing email marketing ROI.



Vendors in the space will have the opportunity to explore risk mitigation and compliance management strategies, improve onboarding processes for deliverability success, and gain valuable insights into business compliance. The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by renowned experts in the field.



Some prominent speakers speaking at the Deliverability Summit 2023 include:

Lili Crowley, a United States-based Postmaster at Yahoo!, is a leading authority on email deliverability. She will bring her unique insight to a panel of experts from ISPs and mailbox providers worldwide.

David Finger, a Senior Product Manager at Seznam.cz based in the Czech Republic, specialises in complex product development, user experience, anti-spam and anti-abuse, email marketing, communication, and mobile applications.

Jeff Boachie, a United Kingdom-based Digital Marketing Lead for Guy's and St Thomas Foundation, is an award-winning email marketer and deliverability practitioner. He will share insights on optimising integrated marketing campaigns for better engagement, conversion rates, and deliverability.

Tomas Charvat, CEO at Excello and Cyber Security Consultant based in the Czech Republic, will offer his unique insight and experience to a panel of anti-spam professionals, including Anna Didžbanienė of Spamhaus and Raymond Dijkxhoorn of SURBL.

Anna Didžbanienė, based in the US, focuses on abuse prevention and mitigation at Spamhaus. She is currently dedicated to helping internet users handle malware outbreaks.

Steve Tuck, a Senior Solutions Engineer at Halon based in the United Kingdom, has extensive experience with various commercial MTAs. With a deep tech background, Steve can advise on and address the specific challenges of the entire email ecosystem.

Matthew Grove, Senior Manager of Engineering at Mailchimp, is a renowned expert in email engineering who provides valuable data-driven marketing insights. He will explore the role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in enhancing email deliverability.



The Deliverability Summit will also provide ample networking opportunities for attendees to connect with industry peers and establish new business relationships. The event will conclude with a celebratory after-party.



"We are excited to host the Deliverability Summit 2023 in the beautiful city of Prague and look forward to welcoming the brightest minds in the email industry," said Andrew Bonar, event promoter. "With an impressive line-up of speakers and a comprehensive agenda, we are confident that this event will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools necessary to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving email landscape."



The headline sponsor of the Deliverability Summit 2023 Winter Edition is Mailkit, which requested that event organizers Emailexpert hold the event in Prague. Mailkit has also provided significant logistical and on-site support for the event. Other key sponsors include SmartEmailing, Kickbox, Halon, Octeth, Inbox Monster, and Bouncer.



The Deliverability Summit 2023 is expected to attract a diverse audience of email marketers, technology providers, and deliverability professionals from around the world. Registration is still open, with special discounts available for group bookings. For more information about the event, including the full agenda and speaker line-up, please visit deliverabilitysummit.com.



About Emailexpert

Emailexpert is a thriving community of marketing, engineering, and security professionals, united by a common goal: to create a better email ecosystem. Since its inception in 2010 as an ad-hoc group and its formal launch as a paid membership organization in 2023, Emailexpert has established itself as a prominent force within the messaging and marketing industries.



As a distinguished event organizer, Emailexpert specializes in crafting conferences and summits designed to foster knowledge-sharing, innovation, and business growth among email industry professionals. These events serve as a nexus for thought leaders and decision-makers, providing a platform for collaboration and networking, as well as showcasing emerging trends and technologies that shape the future of the email landscape.



Emailexpert's commitment to excellence extends beyond its events, as the organization continually seeks to provide valuable resources, educational content, and networking opportunities to its members. By fostering a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity, Emailexpert enables its members to exchange ideas, share best practices, and work together to overcome the challenges facing the email industry today.



At the core of Emailexpert's mission is a dedication to nurturing a strong and vibrant community of professionals, committed to driving positive change within the messaging and marketing sectors. Through its events, resources, and membership benefits, the organization empowers its members to stay ahead of the curve and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of the email ecosystem.



For more information about Emailexpert and its initiatives, please visit emailexpert.org. Join the conversation, collaborate with industry peers, and become a part of the future of email.



