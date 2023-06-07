Elcom (www.elcom.com.au), a leading provider of digital experiences through websites, portals, intranets, digital workplaces and learning management solutions to over one million end users, today announced the launch of The Elcom Digital Experience Platform V12. This release supports the needs of a busy hybrid workforce by simplifying the digital experience and offering additional enterprise tools to unlock productivity and collaboration across the workforce.

In the current economy of tightening budgets, organisations are demanding greater value from the systems they procure. They expect more for less, with a focus on cost savings and operational efficiency. Simultaneously, employees are demanding more from their employers. According to Gartner, remote and hybrid work will remain a cornerstone of the post pandemic future of work, with 43% of employees saying they would seek other jobs if required to work fully on site. Employers need to ensure that their systems and processes are not only cost-effective and deliver real value across the business but also enhance the digital employee experience. Elcom’s new V12 platform provides organisations with more ways to establish operational efficiencies and collaboration, while retaining talent.



“The digital workplace shift that organisations are experiencing requires a new form of flexible and powerful digital experience solutions to establish modern collaboration and connectivity,” said Ryan Bloch, COO & General Manager at Elcom. “The new features of Elcom v12 have been uniquely designed to improve how organisations stay connected, productive, and successful, regardless of where their staff are located. The launch of V12 provides cost-effective solutions that enhance engagement, save time and boost productivity, while helping turn data into actionable insights.”



This latest version of the platform builds on Elcom’s existing integration with the Microsoft 365 suite to extend to Microsoft Teams, so employees can engage directly with coworkers without navigating away from their current task. Administrators can add Team Channels on relevant sections across the Elcom site, and staff can easily send and receive Teams messages in real-time, all without leaving the Elcom site.



Elcom v12 also includes Data Insights, a new solution that turns data into real-time, dynamic, and highly configurable dashboards. Administrators can add page elements that visually display data based on site usage by logged-in users, enabling them to quickly uncover helpful insights, easily report on usage and implement improvements to site engagement.

The new capabilities of V12 include:

Microsoft Teams Integration: Enhancing Engagement Across Your Workforce Elcom V12 also introduces the Microsoft Teams Connector that brings your key Microsoft Teams messages, files, and user presence directly into your Elcom site to encourage connectivity and staff collaboration. Administrators can easily add Team Channels to relevant sections across the Elcom Intranet and display a user's Teams presence/status in the Corporate Directory module.

Form Templates: Streamlining Form Creation V12 introduces the concept of form templates to streamline the process of publishing new forms. Any form can now be saved as a template to be re-used as needed, saving time and boosting productivity.

Notifications Framework: Never Miss an Important Update V12 introduces new a Notifications Framework to set up notifications for administrators, departments, and end-users. Users can see their top 10 most recent notifications and a paginated listing of all notifications for workflow approval, content review, social mentions and upvotes, and content alerts.

Data Insights: Turning Data into Real-Time, Dynamic Dashboards Elcom's new out-of-the-box feature, Data Insights, turns data into visual and highly configurable dashboards to ensure teams are maximising productivity and user engagement. Administrators can add page elements that visually display data based on site usage by logged-in users to quickly uncover helpful insights, easily report on usage and implement improvements to site engagement.

WCAG 2.1 AA Support: Make Your Site Inclusive The Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, often known as WCAG, is an internationally recognised benchmark for measuring the accessibility of websites. The objective of these guidelines is to make web content more accessible to people with disabilities. We take accessibility seriously and in V12, the majority of the HTML generated by Elcom core components are now WCAG 2.1 AA compliant.



For more information about the Elcom Digital Experience Platform, V12, visit https://www.elcom.com.au/v12





About Elcom



For 26 years, Elcom has been driving digital transformation across medium to large organizations, helping them to achieve significant efficiencies, and cost savings. Our flagship product, the Elcom Digital Experience Platform, is the backbone of over 1,000 Intranets, Digital Workplaces, Websites and Portals, Mobile and Learning Management deployments; enabling our clients to deliver exceptional online experiences, while achieving operational and administration efficiency. Elcom is used by organizations across all industries including Inner West Council, The King’s School, Austrade, Anglican Care, FB Rice, CS Energy, Volkswagen Australia, Orica, and Forty Winks.



Contact:

Siv Rauv, Marketing Manager

Elcom

+61 2 8064 0937

email us here



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn