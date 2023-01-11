iCustoms Launches the Smart AI Import Control System 2 (ICS2) Compliance Platform

As of the first 1st March 2023, all economic operators based outside of the EU that move goods to or via the European Union by air will be required to comply with Import Control System 2 (ICS2). On March 1, 2024, this will be expanded to include trade via sea, road, and rail transportation.



iCustoms has introduced its AI & ML Customs Software Solution for businesses to effectively comply with ICS2, ensuring ease of cross-border trade.



The businesses trading with the EU now have to be compliant with the ICS2 requirements. Economic Operators (EOs) must submit Entry Summary Declarations to ICS2 with safety and security data (ENS). In addition to pre-loading filing requirements, all goods transported by air in postal, express, and general cargo consignments will be subject to full pre-arrival ENS data requirements.



iCustoms simplifies and speeds up global trade by automating the ICS2 compliance processes with its secure AI-based solutions. The ICS2 platform uses deep learning and AI to find HS6 commodity codes and the commodity name of the products with great accuracy. This helps avoid delays to the end consumers due to a mismatch between product descriptions and HS codes.



To provide a seamless journey to the end user and easy cross boarder trade, iCustoms ICS2 platform will be able to:



- Find HS6 codes of any product

- Calculate taxes and duties

- Identify controlled and restricted goods

- Find quarantine requirements

- Find Licence and permit requirements

- Integrates with various platforms



At the launch of iCustoms ICS2 platform, CEO Adnan Zaheer said, “We are striving to facilitate cross border clearance for swift trade. The aim of iCustoms ICS2 platform is to simplify the interchange of information between Economic Operators and EU Customs Authorities. We are revolutionising customs software industry and using advanced technologies to meet all necessary Customs requirements. ICS2 compliance is now easy and Cross border trade is fast with iCustoms revolutionary platform."



The platform is east to set up and manage, and it does not require any prior tech knowledge to use.



About iCustoms

iCustoms is one Customs Platform for any business. The company is based in London, UK with offices worldwide. iCustoms platform is developed by UK ex HMRC customs technology leaders. It offers a world of customs features and solutions and is known as one of the best customs platforms in the UK.