Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU), a top five mortgage credit union headquartered in western Michigan, has partnered with Total Expert to help drive personalized engagement to their more than 568,000 members. By leveraging Total Expert’s purpose-built engagement platform, LMCU will be able to tap into intent data to serve up robust educational and product offerings to their members at the precise moment.

With over 120 loan officers to support, LMCU needed a solution that was built to solve the unique challenges within mortgage lending and empower their team to lead with personalized communications to their members. With Total Expert, LMCU loan officers will now have access to a digital library of educational marketing materials that they can easily customize and share based on each member’s individual financial goals, reinforcing their value as a trusted partner and advisor. LMCU will use Total Expert’s automated journeys to effortlessly guide members and nurture leads.

“Our offerings at Lake Michigan Credit Union are some of the best available, but educating our members on all of their options is easier said than done,” said Eric Burgoon, SVP of Mortgage Lending at LMCU. “Partnering with Total Expert will help our loan officers engage our members at the right time with the right information for their individual financial circumstances.”

LMCU will also tap into the power of Total Expert’s Customer Intelligence to monitor member behavior and intent data, like when a member lists their home on the market or reaches a specific equity threshold. Customer Intelligence will be crucial for LMCU as they work to identify opportunities for growth and cross-selling.

“LMCU has an impressive track record that stems from its dedication to deliver the best possible outcomes for members along with a seamless member experience,” said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. “We’re excited to watch their relationships grow as they more deeply connect and communicate with members, and leverage data to unlock tremendous amounts of value.”

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform trusted by more than 175 financial enterprises. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to deliver the perfect customer journey across every financial milestone. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and insurance companies, and is now available to purchase through the AWS Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast hosted by Founder and CEO Joe Welu. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

About Lake Michigan Credit Union

Lake Michigan Credit Union is the largest credit union in Michigan and the 16th largest in the country. Employing a staff of over 1,500, LMCU’s assets of almost $12.5 billion, with a mortgage-serviced portfolio of over $12 billion and over 574,000 members. LMCU has 60 convenient branch locations overall, including 20 in southwest and central Florida. LMCU members have access to over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. LMCU provides a full-range of financial services, from high interest-bearing checking accounts to personal loans, mortgages, investments and commercial banking. To find out more, visit LMCU.org.

