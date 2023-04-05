Macgence, a leading language and AI data company, is proud to offer a one-stop service of translation, transcription, auditing, subtitling, and fully managed AI/ML data solutions to every customer-oriented work. With responsibility and sincerity, Macgence is committed to providing top quality services to remain competitive in the market.
The company offers translation services for hundreds of languages including English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Japanese, and many others. The company provides transcription services for audio and video files, file audits, and other legal action, and guarantees accuracy and quality. Additionally, Macgence provides subtitling services for videos, and fully managed AI/ML data solutions for businesses.
Macgence aims to be the premier provider of language, artificial intelligence, and data solutions in the industry. Its highly trained professionals are capable of executing cutting-edge services and warranties to offer the highest quality service. In addition, the firm’s services are cost-effective and offer speedy turnaround times, which makes it the perfect option for small businesses wanting to use language, AI, and data solutions.
History:Macgence founder Harshul Arora first came across the concept of AI Data and language services in 2016. As an internet entrepreneur, he believed in and worked hard to build AI assistance in India. Now after years of study and planning, he founded Macgence, his own company, in 2018. The terms "Mac" and "Gence," which stand for machines and artificial intelligence, respectively, are combined to form the company's name. As of the year 2022, Macgence is a global, privately held language and AI data service corporation with over employees actively striving to effect positive change.
