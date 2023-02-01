3 Media Web, an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency, today announced its sale to two of its executives Jess Hennessey, Chief Executive Offer, and Mary Novick, Chief Financial Officer.

“My partner Sara Spector-Brown and I will continue with the company in a more limited capacity for the foreseeable future to ensure that the ownership transition and the same team and culture remain in place” says Founder, Marc Avila.

Moving forward will be business as usual in many ways, as all agreements and pricing will remain the same. “Marc, Sara, Mary, and I have worked for over a year to set the company on a successful course for the future and plan for this transition,” says Hennessey. “We have been happy to be part of a fantastic team, led by a great founder, who had a vision for what he wanted the agency to become.”

Led by Hennessey and Novick, 3 Media Web will continue to build on its twenty-two years of success. “We look forward to taking the company to new heights while preserving the quality and culture that clients and employees expect,” shares Novick. “I am excited to see what the future holds for the business and grateful to all of our clients, employees, and partners for their support.”

“Keep an eye on 3 Media Web; they are on a roll,” concludes Avila.



About 3 Media Web

3 Media Web is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency that works with growing organizations to design, develop, and promote websites on the WordPress platform. The company is comprised of a team of highly-talented and experienced designers, developers, project managers, and marketing experts who create engaging websites and produce successful web and data-driven digital marketing solutions for their clients. For more information, visit their website, check out their blog, or follow them on LinkedIn.