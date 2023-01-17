CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

Pax8 Names Caroline Goles Chief Marketing Officer

3 minute read
January 17, 2023
Digital Marketing

Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the promotion of Caroline Goles to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This is a newly created C-suite position created to align with the evolving needs of the business. In the role, Goles will lead the planning, development, and execution of Pax8’s global marketing vision and strategy, including the Channel event strategy, education, and enablement. Goles joined Pax8 in January 2002 as the CVP of Sales Strategy. She will continue to report to Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer, in her new role.

“Caroline’s expertise in sales and marketing, and creative influence and advocacy for innovation has been stellar as she led our sales teams through a new partner value framework this past year,” said John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8. “I am thrilled to have Caroline in this new role to create a comprehensive marketing blueprint that supports our business growth and helps us deliver a world-class partner experience.”

With more than 15 years of channel, sales, and marketing experience in the tech industry, Caroline’s diverse career includes roles with Adobe and a 13-year tenure with Microsoft. During her time as CVP of Sales for Pax8, she was charged with delivering scale and digital automation to accelerate Pax8’s revenue growth with innovative sales strategies.

“As Pax8's CMO, I have the incredible opportunity to work with our talented leaders across channel and marketing to support our partners," said Goles. "Now more than ever, it is critical for us to continue to listen well and innovate to enable our partners to thrive in what could be a challenging economic environment. I am excited to support the organization in my new role, continuing the great work these teams are doing and developing new ways to drive growth for partners through education, support, sales, and marketing services."

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the world’s favorite cloud marketplace for IT professionals to buy, sell, and manage best-in-class technology solutions. Pioneering the future of modern business, Pax8 has cloud-enabled more than 350,000 enterprises through its channel partners and processes one million monthly transactions. Pax8’s award-winning technology enables managed service providers (MSPs) to accelerate growth, increase efficiency, and reduce risk so their businesses can thrive. The innovative company has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for five years in a row. Join the revolution at pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on FacebookLinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube

Pax8 Media contact:
Melissa Gallegos, Communications Director
[email protected]

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Good Salesperson, Bad Salesperson: Closing the sales performance gap
The science behind the art of selling
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Three Critical Ways AI and Automation Can Drive Contact Center Efficiency
How taking a hybrid approach to automation can improve contact center operations and customer experience
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Customer Engagement Solutions Drive Transformational CX and EX Outcomes
CX-specific tools benefit the industry, business, customer, and employee
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Beyond the Metaverse: CX Predictions for 2023
A customer experience revolution is underway
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play