CONNECT ConferenceEditorial CalendarPodcastAwardsAdvertising
Press Release

Paytronix Names Pamela Robertson CMO

3 minute read
December 8, 2022
Digital Marketing
Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Pamela Robertson has been named CMO. In her new role, Robertson will extend Paytronix’s brand, subject matter expertise and solutions into the market, with the goal of enhancing the knowledge and operational success of customers.

As Paytronix CMO, Robertson will lead strategy and tactics across the full performance marketing spectrum, including content, campaigns, brand, events, product marketing, public relations, social media, paid search and more, to drive brand and revenue. She will be closely aligning marketing with sales to constantly refine personas, segments, targeting, messaging, and nurturing strategies to help promote and deliver quality solutions to users.

“Paytronix welcomes Pamela Robertson to its executive team at a time when marketing is integral to our brand’s success,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “Pamela has demonstrated overall excellence as a software company CMO as well as specific domain knowledge of the restaurant and retail verticals. We look forward to having her onboard here at Paytronix.”

“The Paytronix brand is ready to go to the next level,” said Pamela Robertson, chief marketing officer, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Today’s restaurants and c-stores are transforming how, when and where they engage with their customers, and Paytronix has a full platform of solutions tailor-made for this new world of digital guest engagement. I look forward to shaping how Paytronix tells its story and in brings its offerings to market.”

Robertson comes to Paytronix from Boston-based CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc. where, as vice president/head of marketing, she built a robust cross-functional marketing team, programs and processes. Prior to joining CrunchTime!, Robertson was SVP of Global B2B Marketing at TransUnion, where she managed a variety of marketing functions worldwide. Previously, she led brand and content teams at Experian Marketing Services that designed and delivered compelling thought leadership to a variety of hospitality and consumer brands. She received a B.S. in broadcast journalism from Boston University.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

Media contact:
Chuck Tanowitz
Paytronix Systems, Inc.
[email protected]
617-871-2319

Featured Research

Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
In Data We Trust
Establishing customer trust through privacy
Read now
Featured research
eBook
EX and Great Tech: Complementary Pillars of the Customer Experience
How employee experience and contact center technology drive better CX outcomes
Read now
Featured research
Market Guide
Customer Data Platforms Market Guide (2023)
Get the help you need when choosing a CDP
Read now
Featured research
Research Report
Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) Market Guide
Everything you need to know about the DXP marketplace
Read now
Featured research
eBook
Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC): A guide for 2022
Read now
Featured research
Case Study
How to Build a Culture of Customer-centricity
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Better Than Average CX: How to Wow Your Customers
A recent webinar explored best practices for building customer experiences that create fierce loyalty
Read now
Featured research
White Paper
Understanding the Real Role of VOC Software
CX program success
Read now

About CMSWire

For nearly two decades CMSWire, produced by Simpler Media Group, has been the world's leading community of customer experience professionals.

.

Today the CMSWire community consists of over 5 million influential customer experience, digital experience and customer service leaders, the majority of whom are based in North America and employed by medium to large organizations. Our sister community, Reworked gathers the world's leading employee experience and digital workplace professionals.

Join the Community

Get the CMSWire Mobile App

Download App Store
Download google play