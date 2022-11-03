About usEditorial calendarAdvertise here
SugarCRM Earns Great Place to Work Certification for the Second Year Running

November 3, 2022
Customer Experience

Employees Praise Sugar for its Commitment to a People-First Culture and Outstanding Employee Experience that Fuels Career Growth.

SAN FRANCISCO – November 2, 2022 – SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, today announced its exceptional company culture has been recognized with a Great Place to Work Certification for the second year running.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

The certification is based entirely on employee feedback about their experiences working at Sugar. This year, 91% of Sugar employees said it’s a great place to work – 34% higher than the average US company.

According to the evaluation, employees praise Sugar for its honest and approachable management style, and for upholding high standards for business ethics and integrity. Sugar employees value being given responsibility and autonomy to succeed and advance their careers. Also, Sugar employees are pleased with work schedule flexibility. Above all, 94% say they feel welcome upon joining the company, and 93% agree that people truly care about each other.

“It’s an honor to once again be Great Place to Work-certified and recognized for providing a workplace environment where people feel valued and can thrive,” said Shana Sweeney, Chief Human Resources Officer, SugarCRM. “We consider employee experience a top priority and strive to foster a culture where everyone’s contributions further their personal and professional growth as well as our growth as an organization.”

“Sugar’s diverse group of worldwide employees are united and driven by a shared passion for providing a different kind of CRM platform that makes the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and service teams,” says Craig Charlton, CEO, SugarCRM. “We view our award-winning company culture as a distinct competitive advantage, as Sugar is able to attract and retain the best talent to make this vision a reality for Sugar customers around the globe.”

“Great Place to Work Certification isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that SugarCRM is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR. For more information about SugarCRM, visit: www.sugarcrm.com.

Media Contacts:

Erin Lutz
Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for SugarCRM)
[email protected]
949.293.1055

Sarita Kincaid
Vice President, Corporate Communications, SugarCRM
[email protected]
408.913.2090

