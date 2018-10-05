Nuxeo has been recognized in the Constellation ShortList for Digital Asset Management (DAM) for Digital Experience (DX) in Q3 2018. Listed alongside the likes of Adobe and Bynder, Nuxeo’s CMO Chris McLaughlin voiced Nuxeo’s appreciation of the recognition, “Nuxeo continues to receive analyst recognition and generate interest in the digital asset management space because we deliver a solution that provides rich DAM functionality built on the most modern, scalable, and modular underpinnings. This approach helps our customers in every industry transform and grow their businesses faster,” McLaughlin said.

Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market conditions change.

Liferay Acquires Controlling Interest in Triblio

This past month, Liferay announced that it has acquired controlling interest in Triblio, cementing their commitment in growing Triblio’s Account-Based Marketing (ABM) business. The investment will allow Liferay to explore further opportunities in helping their customers deliver an enhanced and personalized customer journey through delivering account-specific content. “Triblio represents the next generation of B2B marketing cloud and we are fully committed to investing in the platform and growing Triblio’s ABM business,” said Bryan Cheung, CEO at Liferay.

Triblio will continue to operate as a separate entity under Triblio CEO, Andre Yee. “We are excited to receive Liferay’s investment,” said Yee. “With their strategic commitment, we intend to extend our market reach and invest significantly in our customer success and product development teams.”

Also, Liferay is set to host two more events in the next two months. The most recent event was on October 2, 2018, the Liferay Digital Symposium Forum, which was held in London. Later in the month, between October 8-10, 2018, Liferay users and customers can attend Liferay Symposium North America in New Orleans, LA, with tickets still available.

The event will feature a multitude of speakers, including Liferay CEO Bryan Cheung and Dr. Vijay Gurbaxani, Founding Director of the Center for Digital Transformation, plus training opportunities. The full agenda is available here.

Finally, registration is also open for Liferay’s annual developer conference; Devcon 2018. The event will be held November 6-8 at Theatre de Meervaart in Amsterdam and will include talks from Lieray's engineering leadership, including our founder and Chief Architect, Brian Chan. Devcon 2018 will feature a total of 40 speakers, four workshops and a community event. The full agenda is available here.

dotCMS Bootcamp 18

Following the release of dotCMS 5.0, dotCMS are preparing to host their annual conference in Miami, Florida between October 23-25 2018. The event is called dotCMS Bootcamp 18, and with tickets still on sale, dotCMS users, partners, and customers have been invited to take part in dotCMS training and thought leadership as well as hands-on workshops.

The Bootcamp 18 website claims that attendees will be, “introduced to the latest tools, techniques, and best practices for building dynamic web experiences for the Internet of Things era and beyond.”

dotCMS recently published an article listing the 11 reasons why you shouldn’t miss Bootcamp 18.

Bloomreach Launches DXP for Commerce

Bloomreach recently launched its DXP for Commerce. The platform will enable users to enhance their commerce offering with intelligent merchandising, AI-powered search, and agile content management. Bloomreach’s latest offering integrates with Elastic Path, SAP Commerce Cloud, commercetools, Symphony, and others. Agencies: Accenture Interactive, Authentic, Avionos, Dept, diva-e, Gorilla, Incentro, Object Edge, Osudio, SapientRazorfish, Shift7 Digital, Valtech, XumaK and Zaelab will handle the integrations.

In other Bloomreach-related news, Woosan Ko, Principal Solutions Architect at Bloomreach has officially been announced as a committer and PMC member of the Apache Jackrabbit project. PMC decided to offer Ko the committership based on his recent contributions.

Tiki 19 Scheduled for Release

Tiki 19 has been scheduled for release on October 24 2018. The upcoming will include major upgrades including upgrading from Bootstrap 3 to 4, Font Awesome 4 to 5, and from jQuery S5 to Reveal.js slideshows.

Additional features include, for wiki text areas, Plugin Pagelayout, which allows for page configuration including full-width page section backgrounds; Plugin Swiper, a revamped carousel for images and other content; Plugin Diagram that been integrated with mxGraph; Plugin XMPP that embeds XMPP chatroom in a wiki page; and Plugin GanttChart. In addition, Smartmenus have extended and enhanced the standard Bootstrap menus.

The above feature set has been streamlined to reduce redundancy and remove obsolete items. Tiki 19 will require MySQL version 5.5.3 and PHP 7.1.

In other Tiki Wiki news, the recent TikiFest Montreal event has been hailed as the largest TikiFest. Further details can be found here and here.

DNN 9.2.2 on the Horizon

DNN have announced that a release candidate for DNN 9.2.2 has been made available, with the release date of the actual release set to be announced in the foreseeable future.

The deadline for submitting the best designed DNN website for the first annual DNN Awards is 31 October 2018. Entrants can either submit their own site, or submit on behalf of a client, providing they have given their permission. Further information can be found on the DNN Awards website.

Also, registration for DNN Summit 2019, that is taking place in Denver, CO on Feb 19-23 2019, is now open. You can register on the DNN Summit website.

Meanwhile, Clint Patterson, Ecosystem Manager at DNN Corp, has recently wrote a blog post entitled: 5 Reasons Why We’re Glad to Be Part of the .NET Foundation. The post has been getting a lot of attention from the OSS world.

More Open Source CMS Headlines

Drupal have updated their terms of service in order to improve the guidelines surrounding their open source development community. The update seeks to eradicate harassment, abuse, discrimination, hate speech, stalking, and inappropriate imagery.

In other news, Typo3 Events Committee is calling for volunteers to participate as they seek to reinforce their efforts to organize events for the Typo3 community.

Finally, PrestaShop recently announced their partnership with payment gateway Stripe, the popular payment gateway. Alexandre Euruimy, CEO at PrestaShop, commented on the move, stating that, “mutual customers [will] benefit from the combination of PrestaShop’s Open Source eCommerce software with Stripe’s seamless payments platform.” He noted that PrestaShop was “excited to support the program’s long-term mission of bringing more commerce online and growing the GDP of the internet.”