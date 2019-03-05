PHOTO: Ali Morshedlou

In the final week of February, Umbraco 8, built on Microsoft’s .NET platform, was released. The latest version includes several “industry-first” features and functionalities that are focused on stability, simplicity and usability. They include:

Language Variants: Allow users to create and deliver variants of the same content in multiple languages, thus reducing the complexities of managing multilingual content.

Allow users to create and deliver variants of the same content in multiple languages, thus reducing the complexities of managing multilingual content. Infinite Editing: Editors can now move back and forth between different parts of the website more easily. It also facilitates modern content creation that does not compromise the workflow.

Editors can now move back and forth between different parts of the website more easily. It also facilitates modern content creation that does not compromise the workflow. Content Apps: Enables users to implement best of breed third-party applications for additional functionality. The new content-aware features provide users a new way to extend, learn, evaluate and improve content.

Check out Umbraco’s release notes for further information.

Nominations for the Umbraco Awards are now open until March 22. The annual award program will honor the best Umbraco projects in 10 categories including Best Cloud Solution, Best Custom Solution, Best Editing Experience, Best Gold Partner Solution, Best Certified Partner Solution, Best Designed Site, Best New Tech, Package Award, Best Content app (Umbraco 8) and the Jury’s Choice Award.

Nominations can be submitted here, and winners will be announced at Codegarden 2019.

WordPress 5.1 “Betty” Released

WordPress has released version 5.1, named “Betty” in honor of the acclaimed jazz singer-songwriter Betty Carter. Following WordPress 5.0, a major release that introduced a new block editor, 5.1 provides a number of new features and improvements, including:

Site Health: WordPress’s new Site Health feature will notify administrators of long-outdated versions of PHP. On installing plugins, Site Health will check them against the version of PHP your site is running. If Site Health notices that the plugin won’t work with the version of your site, it will prevent you from installing them.

WordPress’s new Site Health feature will notify administrators of long-outdated versions of PHP. On installing plugins, Site Health will check them against the version of PHP your site is running. If Site Health notices that the plugin won’t work with the version of your site, it will prevent you from installing them. Improved Editor Performance: The block editor introduced in 5.0 has undergone improvements for quicker load time.

The block editor introduced in 5.0 has undergone improvements for quicker load time. Multisite Metadata: 5.1 has introduced a new database table to store site-related metadata and also allows for storage of arbitrary site data that is relevant in a multisite or network context.

More information can be found in the press release.

DNN-Connect Open for Registration

DNN called its DNN Summit, which took place Feb. 19 to Feb. 23 in Denver, a success. BlueBolt won Partner of the Year and it was announced that the community will launch a technically driven, community-focused website later this year. The DNN Documentation Center has been open sourced and will officially be launched in 2019. In addition, the DNN Store will receive an update this year.

Registration for DNN’s next conference, DNN-Connect, is open and will take place June 6 to June 9.

DNN announced it will ship version 9.3 soon, and the second release candidate has been posted on GitHub. You can download the latest release candidate here.

dotCMS 5.1 Release Edges Nearer

With dotCMS 5.1 on the horizon, a full-length webinar is available for the public that showcases the Java CMS’s newest features, which include:

Edit Mode Anywhere.

Content Types and Field Variables.

Content Relationships.

Improved Accessibility.

GraphQL Support.

Scriptable API Builder.

Structure Designer.

Improved Security.

More Open Source News

In other open source news, Magnolia has appointed a new CEO, Tim Brown. Under Brown’s leadership, Magnolia aims to achieve its goal of helping marketers deliver a “superior customer experience.” Brown previously served as CEO and co-founder of Pascal Mangold and was also CEO at Maxymiser and Touch Clarity. More information can be found in their press release.

And finally, Liferay released Milestone 2 of Liferay Portal Community Edition 7.2. The main purpose of this release is to give developers a “sneak peak” of what’s to come in 7.2. It's not complete and has not undergone testing. Access the source code repository here.