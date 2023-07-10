The Gist

Augmented reality (AR) is enhancing customer service in various ways. This includes bolstering personalization for customers, assisting technology companies in guiding non-technicians through product installation and aiding different companies in helping customers troubleshoot issues. This innovative approach is not just a convenience, but a strategic tool, driving customer satisfaction and business growth.

AR Enhancing Personalization in Customer Service

“Augmented reality is transforming the customer service landscape, making it more interactive, personalized and accessible,” said Dominik Angerer, Storyblok CEO. “From offering enhanced personalization to providing seamless and engaging interfaces, AR technologies are driving improvements in customer service, product education and real-time feedback, reshaping customer experiences in profound ways.”

AR offers businesses an opportunity to deliver uniquely tailored experiences to customers, Angerer added. For instance, a furniture retailer can provide an AR-based application that allows customers to visualize how a particular piece would look in their home and address any questions in real-time about returns, shipping, etc.

AR can revolutionize customer support through product education, Angerer added. “By creating unique opportunities for users to learn more about how to solve a problem, users can feel more in-control of their experience. For example, companies can use AR to provide interactive guides or tutorials that help customers understand how to use or troubleshoot a product.”

By offering more engaging UI and UX, AR provides uninterrupted, immersive customer experiences, according to Angerer. “For example, an automotive company could use AR to offer a virtual showroom where customers can explore various car models, customize features, and even 'test drive' vehicles.”

The potential for AR in customer service and other areas is boundless, Angerer said. “From revolutionizing entertainment and gaming to transforming remote work, education, and healthcare, mixed reality headsets, will play a pivotal role.”

Remote Support Solutions With AR: A Case Study

Xerox found AR extremely helpful when the COVID-19 pandemic restricted travel. Even though those restrictions have since ended, logistics and staffing issues can prevent specialists from being where technical help is needed at any given time.

One of Xerox’s Canadian clients was preparing to install a Trivor 2400 printer, which typically requires trained specialists, along with specific tools and techniques to get up and running, but the pandemic travel restrictions at the time prevented travel of the US-based technical team, according to Carlos Lopez, Xerox quality and business process manager. “We had to find a way to close the gap, of not having our team physically there but yet provide the support that the local team had on site.”

Using smart phones cameras and an AR video feed from CareAR, Xerox walked the customer step-by-step through the two-week installation process.

“We would use the tool to show them what we are seeing,” Lopez explained. “Having that visual context of what they are seeing, gives us a way to easily troubleshoot the problem, and also allows us to narrow down the scope of where we should concentrate.” For example, once Lopez understood the problem, he placed captions, such as: “Make sure this hose is tightly fastened,” with an anchored arrow aimed at the point of contact for the hose.

The AR was used for coaching, troubleshooting, pointing out which sections of machinery to focus on, and correcting errors, enabling the customer to get the printer operational a day ahead of schedule.

Providing Remote Support for Customers

Other companies don’t have such highly technical products, but they still need to provide remote support for some customers. Such is the case for CJ&CO, a digital marketing company, said Casey Jones, founder and head of marketing.

“We use AR to provide remote support to our clients and their customers,” Jones said. “For example, we use TechSee Live, a visual assistance platform that enables us to see what the customer sees through their smartphone camera and guide them with AR annotations. This helps us troubleshoot issues, demonstrate features, or provide training more effectively and efficiently. Customers can also use the platform to contact us and request support anytime and anywhere.”

AR-Driven Interactive Campaigns: Changing the Game for Online Marketing

Using AR in customer service has provided various benefits, according to Jones. “We have achieved various benefits for our business and our clients. We have increased customer engagement, satisfaction and loyalty by providing more personalized and memorable experiences. We have reduced costs, errors, and repeat calls by providing faster and more accurate solutions. We have also enhanced our brand image and reputation by showcasing our innovation and expertise.”

The company also uses AR to create immersive and interactive online campaigns for our clients, Jones added. “We recently created an AR app for a travel agency that allows customers to explore different destinations and attractions using their smartphone. Customers can see realistic 3D models of landmarks, hotels and activities overlaid on their real environment.”

Customers can also access information, reviews and booking options through the app, Jones said. This enables customers to have a better sense of what each destination has to offer and make more informed travel decisions.

Projected Growth of AR in Retail: A Glance Into the Future

Companies will continue their investment in AR to provide enhanced customer service, not only for personalization, product installation and troubleshooting, but also to help customers select the right product the first time, rather than ordering and being disappointed when a product arrives, though no technology can fully remove the occasional buyer’s remorse. Jewelers, makeup companies and others are already using AR in this way, and others can be expected to follow suit.

According to a RetailCustomerExperience.com blog, AR in retail is expected to grow to over $61 billion by 2031. Harnessing the extraordinary potential of AR, businesses are moving toward a future where customer service becomes an immersive, highly personalized experience, and an efficient tool to bridge any physical gap between the consumer and the provider. The future is here — and it's augmented.